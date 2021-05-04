Floyd Mayweather Lists The Best Fighter He Faced, And The Roughest!

Whether you love him or hate him, there is absolutely no denying the fact that Floyd Mayweather Jr fought an incredible number of great fighters during his long career. Mayweather met and defeated excellent fighters, great fighters, such as – Diego Corrales (for many, this was Floyd’s finest win/performance), Arturo Gatti, Zab Judah, Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto and Manny Pacquiao.

And of course, Floyd is perfect at 50-0. Whether he’s “T.B.E” as he claims he is, well, that’s up to you. But in terms of who is the best fighter he ever faced, Mayweather says Manny Pacquiao is the man. Appearing on the ‘Million Dollaz Worth Of Game’ podcast, the 44 year old great said Pac-Man was the best he ever shared a ring with.

“The best fighter I ever fought probably was Manny Pacquiao,” Mayweather said. “It’s because of his movement. He’s a hell of a fighter and I can see why he won so many fights and I can see why he’s going down as a Hall of Famer. It’s just certain moves he makes.”

It was, as we know, a dull affair when Mayweather and Pacquiao finally fought each other, this in the so called “Fight of the Century” in May of 2015. Mayweather won a wide yet boring decision. Still, at least the two did fight, even if it was far too late. As for the roughest guy he ever fought, Mayweather points to Emmanuel Augustus, “The Drunken Master.” This was a far more exciting fight, won by Floyd via ninth-round TKO back in October of 2000.

“The roughest fighter probably was a guy named Emmanuel Augustus. The ‘Drunken Master’ was tough,” Mayweather said. “He was just tough. Miguel Cotto was very, very physically strong.”

Augustus is one quite legendary figure. Retiring in 2011 with a 38-34-6 (20) record, Augustus (born Emmanuel Burton) fought so many names, including – Mickey Ward, John John Molina, Leavander Johnson, David Diaz, Ray Oliveira and Ruslan Provodnikov Nobody quite fought like Augustus, hence his unusual nickname. Augustus survived a bullet in the head, shot as he was in 2014. Truly an amazing fighter and person.

It’s great that Floyd gives Augustus his props all these years after having fought him.