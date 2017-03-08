Lou Duva Obituary: Legendary Boxing Trainer & Manager Passes at age 94

Paterson, NJ, March 8-Legendary Hall of Fame boxing manager and trainer Lou Duva, the patriarch of one of the most influential families in the sport, passed away today at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson, New Jersey. He was 94. He died of natural causes, according to his son Dino Duva. A fiery and charismatic character, Lou Duva’s career spanned seven decades in the corners of boxing champions.

Duva handled the careers of 19 world champions, and most notably trained heavyweight titlist Evander Holyfield, and welterweight kingpins Pernell Whitaker and Meldrick Taylor – all U.S.A. Olympic medalists – just to name a few. Duva’s first world champion was middleweight Joey Giardiello, who won the title in 1963.





Lou Duva was born on May 28, 1922 in New York City to Italian immigrants, and the family later moved Paterson, New Jersey.

A true icon in the sport of the “Sweet Science,” Lou Duva is enshrined in the International Boxing Hall of Fame (1998), as well as the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame, and the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame.

Duva and his family built the promotional company Main Events (founded in 1978) into one of boxing’s powerhouses. Duva was voted “Manager of the Year” in 1985 by the Boxing Writers Association of America. In 1987, the World Boxing Association chose Duva as “Trainer of the Year.”

Lou Duva is survived by his son Dino and his wife Margi, daughters Donna ​Duva Brooks and ​ her husband Tommy ​ Brooks​ , Deanne ​ Boorman​ and her husband Mike ​ Boorman​ , and Denise; d aughter in law Kathy Duva, widow of Dan Duva; grandchildren Cassandra and her husband Shaun, Max ​ and ​partner ​ Tabitha ​ Hugdahl​ , Nicole, Alex, Lisa and her husband Will Jamieson​ , Louis, Amanda, Bryan, Deena, Michael and Scott ​; ​ and great grandchildren Shaun Jr., Carter, Luc and Ryan. Lou Duva was pre-deceased by his wife Enes, and eldest son Dan.

“The overwhelming number of calls and sympathy wishes from so many friends and associates shows how much our father was loved and respected. We sincerely appreciate the support from everyone.” said Dino Duva

These are the wake and funeral arrangements:

Viewing:

Festa Funeral Home

111 Union Blvd.

Totowa, NJ 07512

Sunday, March 12 – 3pm -7pm

Funeral :

St Mary’s R.C. Church

Union Ave.

Paterson, NJ

Monday , March 13, 10 am.

“Lou Duva was fiercely devoted to his fighters and to the sport that he dedicated his life to,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “Everyone at the Hall of Fame joins the boxing community in mourning his passing.”

