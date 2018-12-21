Fights I Want To See: Wish List For 2019

Well, it’s about that time of year, when everyone who follows boxing is getting busy looking ahead, or hoping ahead, compiling a wish-list for the fights they are desperate to see over the coming year; 2019 in this case. Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed his wish-list – four of his hoped for fights feature Anthony Joshua – and here is another wish-list:









Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury II.

And obvious pick to start off with. The first fight between these two giants had it all: tension, drama, great boxing skill, a clash of styles, brutal punching power, an almost unbelievable final round and, to cap it all off, a controversial decision. This fight absolutely screams rematch.









Deontay Wilder-Anthony Joshua.

Another obvious one. Who doesn’t want to see an undisputed heavyweight king? Who wins this one? Would it prove to be a simple case of, whoever lands first wins? We fans have waited for this one long enough already. It’s time we got our answer, or answers.

Oleksandr Usyk-Andre Ward.

The aforementioned Hearn is reportedly interested in seeing this one come off. While we are intrigued by how Usyk would do as a heavyweight, and while the also unbeaten Ward is currently retired, this fight would prove unmissable to the boxing purists. Could you possibly pick a winner here?

Errol Spence-Keith Thurman.

A lot may have to do with how “The Truth” gets on in his March fight with Mikey Garcia (this fight itself one of the highlights for the first quarter of 2019), and on how well the returning Thurman looks upon getting back in there after having suffered so many injuries. But this fight really could tell us who the world’s best welterweight is.

Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez III.

Another obvious pick but still a heck of an important fight for so many reasons. And perhaps top of the list is the fact that fights-one and two were great action encounters. 24-rounds done and we still have no firm idea on who the better, greater fighter is.

Naoya Inoue-Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

The biggest ‘little fight’ that money could buy! “The Monster” is going to be busy with his World Boxing Super Series fights, while Rungvisai would need to make the move to Inoue’s weight division, or vice-versa, or maybe we could get a catch-weight bout no-one would moan about – but this one would be special. Inoue is a fearsome puncher, Rungvisai is a fearsomely determined and strong warrior. Who would prevail in this one?

Vasyl Lomachenko-Mikey Garcia.

Again, we have to see how Garcia gets on with Spence in March, but if he drops back down to 135 afterwards, win, lose or draw, a clash between Garcia and the man most experts pick as the world number-one, pound-for-pound, would be incredible. Is Garcia the man to bring out the absolute best of Loma, or could Garcia even beat the ultra-gifted technician?