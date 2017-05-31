Fight Bites: Andre Ward & Sergey Kovalev Look Back and Ahead

Andre Ward

You won the first fight but you got dropped in Round 2 and some in the media think you lost that fight. Is that motivation for the rematch? Do you think you have to redeem yourself even in victory? Do you think you need a dominant victory in the rematch?

“As a competitor, I want to get him back for that knock down. As a competitor, I want that definitive victory. But as far as media goes, I’m not interested in that. There were some media members who felt like I won, but that group doesn’t get talked about as much.





“I want to leave no doubt, but I don’t need any extra push of motivation. It is always lurking inside me, I carry it wherever I go.”

Sergey Kovalev

How hard was to deal with the defeat after you thought you’ve won the first fight against Andre Ward? How have you use that as motivation for the rematch?

“When they first announced the winner I could not believe it, it felt like I was in a bad dream. I believe that I won the fight. But as much as I would like to change what happened I know that I cannot do this.





“I have come to accept this is what happened and I am now even more determined to do everything in my power to make sure I do not leave the decision in the hands of the judges. Last time the judges gave him a gift of my belts. I cannot rely on the judges to get it right the second time. I am going to get my belts back. I have to make sure to either knock him out or win in a very convincing way.”

The HBO Sports special “24/7 Ward/Kovalev 2” premieres Friday, June 2 at 11:30 p.m. (ET/PT) exclusively on HBO.

Ward vs. Kovalev 2 takes place Saturday, June 17 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT.