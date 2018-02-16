Estrada: I can defeat Rungvisai

Former world champion and #1 ranked mandatory challenger JUAN FRANCISCO ‘El Gallo” ESTRADA, (36-2-0, 25 KO’s), closed his Hermosillo, Mexico training camp in style on Friday afternoon with a final sparring session in front of a huge crowd of local media and supporters. Estrada will challenge WBC Super Flyweight World Champion SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI, (43-4-1, 39 KO’s), in the 12-round headliner at the highly anticipated SUPERFLY 2 event set for Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the ‘Fabulous’ Forum and televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark® beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

“I’m ready for The Champ, this has been a tremendous camp with great sparring, “ said Estrada who was accompanied by his trainer ALFREDO CABALLERO. “It’s great to be here in front of the media and my supporters, many of whom are coming to the fight.”





“As soon as I was offered the fight I accepted, it’s a great opportunity to become a world champion again and to honor Mexico.”

“I know how good Sor Rungvisai is from his last two fights with Roman Gonzalez, he’s very strong but I have the skills to defeat him. “

“The whole country of Mexico and boxing fans all over the world will be watching SUPERFLY 2 and I look forward to putting on a spectacular performance for them.”

SUPERFLY 2 is headlined by WBC Super Flyweight World Champion SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI, (43-4-1, 39 KO’s), of Si Sa Ket, Thailand, defending his title over 12-rounds for the second time against former world champion and #1 ranked mandatory challenger JUAN FRANCISCO “El Gallo” ESTRADA, (36-2, 25 KO’s), of Sonora, Mexico. The event will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark® beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The bout is also being contested for the vacant RING Magazine title.





Co-featured on the HBO Boxing After Dark telecast, former WBC Super Flyweight World Champion, CARLOS ‘Principe’ CUADRAS, (36-2-1, 27 KO’s), of Mexico City, MX faces hard-hitting, two-time world title challenger MC WILLIAMS ARROYO, (16-3, 14 KO’s), of Fajardo, Puerto Rico in an outstanding ten round super flyweight clash.

Opening the telecast, the Fighting Pride of the Philippines and three-time world champion DONNIE NIETES, (40-1-4, 22 KO’s) will make the first defense of his IBF Flyweight World Title over 12-rounds against two-time world champion and mandatory challenger JUAN CARLOS REVECO, (39-3-0, 19 KO’s) from Las Heras, Argentina.

Headlining the non-televised portion of the event, four-time world champion in two divisions and #2 ranked BRIAN “The Hawaiian Punch” VILORIA, (38-5, 22 KO’s) of Los Angeles, CA via Waipahu, Hawaii will challenge undefeated and #1 ranked ARTEM DALAKIAN, (15-0, 11 KO’s), of Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine in a scheduled 12-round bout for the vacant WBA Flyweight World Title.

Tickets for SUPERFLY 2, priced at $250, $150, $100, $60 and $30 are now on sale and can be purchased through Ticketmaster (Ticketmaster.com, 1-800-745-3000) and the Forum Box Office. The Forum is located at 3900 W. Manchester Blvd, Inglewood CA 90305. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. on the night of the event.





SUPERFLY 2 is presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions in association with Nakornluong Promotions and Zanfer Promotions. Cuadras vs. Arroyo is presented in association with Promociones del Pueblo and PR Best Boxing. Nietes vs. Reveco is presented in association with ALA Promotions. Viloria vs. Dalakian is presented in association with Teiken Promotions.