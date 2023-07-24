Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford this Saturday on Showtime PPV

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford will meet five days from now, on July 29th, to find out which of the two is the #1 guy at welterweight this Saturday on Showtime PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The live boxing starts at 8:00 p.m. on Showtime PPV. Fans can purchase the card for $84.99.

WBO champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) is denying that this is the fight of his life, which is hard to believe because he has no one on his resume as a professional or as an amateur that Spence wouldn’t beat.

Crawford would be laughed out of the room if he claimed David Avanesyan or Shawn Porter were bigger fights than the one he’s about to undertake against Spence.

One gets the sense that Crawford is a little bitter because he’s taken a backseat in the promotion of the event, for which he’s entirely at fault for not lightening up, smiling & joking with the media.

IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) has been everywhere in the last two weeks, giving many interviews and attracting interest in the fight.

He’s put in a lot of work getting fans excited about the fight, and it’s paid off because there is a lot of looking forward to watching them square off.

The co-feature bout lightweight Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Crawford fighting Giovanni Cabrera in a 10 round fight. Cruz could face Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in a rematch if he is victorious.

Undercard:

Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera

Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago

Jose Salas Reyes vs. Aston Palicte

Steven Nelson vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery

Yoenis Tellez vs. Sergio Garcia

Demler Zamora vs. Nikolai Buzolin

Kevin Ceja Ventura vs. Deshawn Prather

Jabin Chollet vs. Michael Portales

Justin Viloria vs. Pedro Penunuri Borgaro

“Why do you say that? I wouldn’t say that. It’s one of the biggest fights of my career, but I wouldn’t say it’s the biggest fight of my life,” said an irritable Terence Crawford to Manouk Akopyan when told that his fight with Errol Spence Jr is the ‘biggest fight’ of his life.

“My preparation has been great. Everything has been great. Now it’s just a waiting game, sharpening the tools we need to sharpen to make sure we go in there and do what we need to do to get the victory, and the rest is going to be history come July 29th,” said Crawford.

“To be honest, you want the real answer? When I sleep, I don’t even think about the fight. I sleep real well. I’m pretty sure come fight week, it’s going to be on my mind.

“It’s going to be something that I’m thinking about all day, every day, but for the time being, right now, I really don’t think about it or try not to think about it and wear my brain down and stress over it.

“I’m going to show you come July 29th. That’s why we fight the fight for the fans to see who is the apex of the division, and I’m going to display why I’m the apex of this era come fight night.

“I was just fighting for things to be equal. I was fighting for things to be right on the business side. It’s not nothing, but he could control.

“It was people that was handling the fight that had the control over everything, and I just wanted more control of what was going on behind closed doors,

“Of course, I’m happy [with the deal]. I wish that I could have got a little more, a few more things done, but the fight is here now. I’m not crying about what is what.

“I’ve been signed the contract, and we have been signed the contract. So why are we talking about a contract that’s been signed for months now? It’s fight time, and I’m not even thinking about that. I’m thinking about next week’s victory,” said Crawford.