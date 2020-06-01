Errol Spence Jr. talks to Brian Custer on the Last Stand Podcast

Boxing’s unified champion Errol Spence Jr. is the latest guest on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. The IBF & WBC welterweight champion talks about what he’s been doing during the pandemic, how he has begun training and has fully recovered from last year’s horrific car accident. Spence also talks about how the accident has changed him as a fighter and a person. He talks in-depth about his boxing future and gives the names of his next three opponents. Spence guarantees he will defend his titles and fight this Fall.

SPENCE ON HIS FIGHT THIS FALL….

“I’m hungry to get back at it, I got a lot of naysayers, people that don’t think I’m going to come back like I use to. But I’m going to come back even better than I was before.”

SPENCE ON NOT TAKING A TUNEUP FIGHT THIS FALL…

“I don’t need no tuneup nothing I’m a shark so put me in that deep water where I belong. That’s where I belong don’t put me don’t put me nowhere in the pool. Put me in my natural habitat. I already told Al (Haymon) I can get my feet wet with the top guys.”

ERROL SPENCE JR. NAMES HIS NEXT 3 OPPONENTS…

“My realistic goals are Danny Garica, Pacquiao, and Terence Crawford, or Pacquiao then Terence Crawford that’s my goal. I don’t want to leave 147 without fighting Terence Crawford. ”

THE LESSON HE LEARNED FROM HIS CAR ACCIDENT…

“Don’t take things for granted, at the time I was taking a lot of things for granted. Slacking off on my training and basically not as focused as I use to be. For me it was a get back on the ball and heed the warning! I mean that was a big warning because that should’ve been fatal.”

