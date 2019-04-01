Either In Russia Or The UK, Denis Lebedev/Lawrence Okolie Clash Being Looked At For The Summer

The career of the seriously tough and battle-hardened Denis Lebedev could be reaching its finale. With a fight in the works between the Russian southpaw and Britain’s up and coming Lawrence Okolie being discussed by promoters Vadim Kornilov and Eddie Hearn, the fight to contest the WBA cruiserweight title recently vacated by Oleksand Usyk, the fight could happen this summer.





Hearn spoke with Sky Sports late last week, saying that although this fight would be a risky move for the still only 12-0(9) Okolie, the opportunity would be too good to pass up. And Lebedev has let it be know to his promoter Kornilov that he wants the fight – “make the fight happen,” he said in speaking with Sky Sports himself. Kornilov has an idea to host the fight in Russia, where of course Lebedev, 32-2(23) is enormously popular, and have the bout as Lebedev’s swansong. Hearn would naturally prefer the fight to take place in the UK, and now the two sides must work out a deal.

But wherever it took place, this fight would very likely prove exciting. Okolie is a fast and aggressive puncher with real talent, while Lebedev really is as tough as old boots. Which would prevail – youth and ambition or age and experience? Okolie is just 26 years of age, while Lebedev is almost 40. Okolie though, is a big guy at a listed 6’5,” to 5’11” for the warrior from Chekhov.

“I discussed this fight with Denis and the team and they said they are ready, make the fight happen,” Kornilov told Sky Sports. “Denis is a big champion and has lots of fans in Russia, he has fought many big fights and main events in Russia. With this possibly being Denis’ last fight, it would be great to put this fight together in Russia as a possible farewell fight for Denis.”





But would Lebedev – a man who has some impressive C.V, with big wins over faded greats Roy Jones Junior and James Toney to his name – go out a winner? If these two guys do square off it could be that Lebedev goes out with a bang; win or lose.