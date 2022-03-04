Eddie Hearn says ‘Good chance’ Kambosos vs. Haney happens

Eddie Hearn says he thinks there’s a “good chance” Devin Haney will get the June 5th fight against four-belt lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. now that Vasily Lomachenko is out of the picture due to him defending his country Ukraine in reaction to the Russian invasion.

Hearn says DAZN absolutely wants the Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. fight next on June 5th, and reports of the network giant not being interested in making that match are false.

Until last week, Haney’s competition for the Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) fight in June had been the talented former three-division world champion Lomachenko.

But now that he’s joined the Ukrainian military to defend against Russia, Haney is in the spotlight. It’s now believed Haney’s competition for the Kambosos fight is coming from Ryan Garcia, and his promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

They both want that fight and are confident it can be made. It appears that Team Kambosos is going to wait until after Ryan’s April 9th fight against Emmanuel Tagoe to decide on who they’ll fight next.

“Absolute rubbish, that comes from someone talking absolute rubbish,” said Eddie Hearn to Fighthype when told that the word is DAZN doesn’t want to give the money available to make the George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney fight.

“DAZN is absolute desperate to make Haney vs. Kambosos. They’ve been pushing for a few weeks now, and they’ve made offers for the fight.

“They’re also speaking to Lou DiBella on Kambosos’ team to try to seam it all together. That’s absolutely the fight DAZN wants to make. I think we have a very good chance of making it happen,” Hearn said of the Kambosos – Haney contest.

“Devin Haney,” Hearn said when asked who does he think Kambosos will fight on June 5th.

“I’m very confident that fight gets made. That’s the fight [Haney vs. Kambosos], the undisputed fight, the obvious fight to make, and hopefully, we can make it happen,” said Hearn.

What ultimately will be the decider in who gets the Kamboso fight will be who comes up with the bigger money offer. If Ryan Garcia brings in huge numbers for his April 9th fight againt Emmanuel Tagoe on DAZN, he’ll have an excellent shot at getting the Kambosos fight.

“I’m actually thinking of flying over to Australia. This fighter Kambosos, who holds all the [lightweight] belts is fighting in Australia very soon [June 5th] and possibly doing a fight with Ryan and Kambosos for all of the belt by the end of the year,” said Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya to Fino Boxing on his desire to make the Ryan Garcia vs. Kambosos fight.

“Some exciting times for Ryan Garcia, for boxing and for Golden Boy,” said De La Hoya. “I’m excited like everybody else. When Ryan fights, people watch, and when Ryan talks, people listen.

“I strongly feel that whether you like it or not, people need Ryan Garcia. He hasn’t been a world champion yet, he hasn’t fought for a world title. There are many plans I have for him in the near future, but first things are first.

“April 9th is going to be a very difficult test for him,” said De La Hoya about Ryan’s fight against Emmanuel Tagoe on DAZN at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

“He’s been off for 15 months with his mental health issues, with his right hand [injury]. So the reaction from him, I don’t know what’s going to happen. Only he knows as the fight unfolds on that night

“People are excited to see him fight again, so I’m thrilled to have him back,” said De La Hoya.