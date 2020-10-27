Eddie Hearn Lays Down Possible Timeframe For Fury Vs. Joshua – Fights I and II

Eddie Hearn has gone into further detail regarding when we may get to see the heavyweight blockbuster that is Tyson Fury Vs. Anthony Joshua. In fact, make that two heavyweight blockbusters. Speaking with Sky Sports, the promoter of Joshua said the two fights will possibly happen around April, May or June (fight one) and then November or December (the rematch).

Of course, a whole lot has to fall into place before we can get too excited – chief amongst these potential problems: Joshua has to defeat Kubrat Pulev on December 12 and Fury has to win his next bout, set for the week before Joshua-Pulev, against TBA. And don’t even mention the T.V deals that would have to be thrashed out, along with the location of the two fights, etc, etc.

But Hearn is optimistic the two best heavyweights on the planet will collide not once, but twice in 2021.

“You break them up into probably May, June, and then November, December [for the return fight]. April, May, June, and then November, December,” Hearn said of Fury against Joshua. “I think it’s about where and of course they’re two British heavyweight world champions, and if one of those fights at least didn’t take place in the UK it would be a shame. I know ultimately people think it’s my decision but it’s really not. We will take all the offers that will come from all around the world and present them to both teams and both fighters. Ultimately, normally, the biggest offer wins.”

It could well prove to be that the Middle East gets to host the big fight or one of the two big fights. And, yes, this really would be a shame for British boxing in general and for the British fans. Frank Warren says he would love to see the fight take place at Wembley, and we fans certainly echo that. But as Hearn explained, money will talk and money will have the final word.

The most important thing is that this rivalry is settled in the ring. Any ring. Who wins: Fury, 30-0-1(21) or Joshua, 23-1(21)? And if fight-one is a whitewash, one way or the other, will there be any need for a sequel?