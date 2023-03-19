Eddie Hearn doubts Fury vs. Usyk fight happens, given deadline

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he’s doubtful the undisputed heavyweight contest between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will get made for April 29th.

Hearn gives two reasons why Fury-Usyk won’t happen:

Contracts not good

Six weeks not enough time for Fury to train

For an aging, out-of-shape heavyweight like the 34-year-old Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs), he needs a lot of time to train for a fighter of Usyk’s caliber, and six weeks is obviously not nearly enough.

Granted, Fury is slightly younger than the 35-year-old Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs), but you make a strong argument that in terms of physical health, the ‘Gyspy King’ is much, much older.

At this point in Fury’s career, he’s like an old car with 300,000 miles on it. If you take that car on a long road trip, you have to prepare it well ahead of time, or else it’ll break down and leave you on the side of the road in the middle of nowhere.

This isn’t a journeyman like Derek Chisora or Dillian Whyte that Fury will be fighting on April 29th. Usyk has actual talent, and with his boxing skills and mobility, he can make Fury look VERY old and spoil his hopes for a massive $100 million+ payday against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia this year.

“I guess anything is possible. What is it, six weeks tonight? I can’t see it,” said Eddie Hearn to iD Boxing when asked if he believes the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight will proceed on April 29th as planned.

“Whenever there’s a clock ticking type of Tweet going out [from Usyk], it’s never a good sign because it puts people on the back foot.

“As I understand it, there have been contracts going backward and forwards that haven’t been the greatest of contracts. Who knows? Anything is possible. I don’t think so for April 29th, but I really have no idea,” said Hearn.

“Fury physically not ready” for Usyk

“I don’t think you need time to promote it. It’s time to get ready. Tyson Fury physically doesn’t look ready for [a fight against Usyk] in six weeks, but he never has,’ said Hearn to Boxing Social.

“He’s proven everybody wrong before, so maybe he takes the fight. When you see a Tweet [from Usyk] like you saw tonight, it’s not a good sign, but anything is possible. I hope it gets made,” said a hopeful-sounding Hearn about Fury vs. Usyk undisputed heavyweight bout.