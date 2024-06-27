Dubois Vows to Turn Joshua into an “Old Man” in the Ring

IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois is confident heading into his defense against Anthony Joshua in their announced fight on September 21st at Wembley Stadium.

Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) views Joshua’s advancing age as something he can exploit in this fight. Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) turns 35 in October, and Dubois feels he’s not the fighter he once was.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, maintains that he’s better now than ever, but that’s difficult to believe. Hearn has matched Joshua well, effectively applying cosmetics to disguise his age.

The 26-year-old Dubois is going to push Joshua, push him harder than his old body can handle, and stop him.

Targeting Joshua’s Age and Vulnerability

“His best days are behind him, but I’ve got to turn him into an old man in the ring. I’ve got to put pressure on him and unleash everything I’ve got on him,” said Daniel Dubois to BoxNation about Anthony Joshua, who turns 35 on October 15th, one month after their fight on September 21st.

He isn’t the fighter who turned professional in 2013. That version of Joshua is long gone and will not return, no matter how many Otto Wallins his promoter Hearn sticks him in with.

Joshua looked his age in his two fights against Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022. Those fights were two to three years ago, and he’s not fought anyone good since. It was smart of Hearn to pull Joshua back from fighting top-tier opposition, but it’s surprising that he felt the need to match him against four cans.

“Oh yeah,” said Dubois when asked if he plans on unleashing hell on Joshua. “Become the shining light. Go into the light and do what I know I can do. Now, I’m back where we should be.

Dubois’ Confidence from Hrgovic Fight

“I took his best shots. He’s a smooth operator. Don’t get me wrong. He’s the boogeyman of the division,” said Dubois about Filip Hrgovic. “We went in there focused. No retreat and no surrender. They bounced off of me.

“A new man. I resurrected my career. I would have loved to have won it in the ring after my last fight, but it is what it is,” said Dubois about resurrecting his career with his recent two wins and being elevated from IBF interim to full champion this week.

“I’m not here to mess about. I’m going to take him out, put him to sleep, and go out there and fulfill what I know I can do and what’s in me,” said Dubois about Joshua.