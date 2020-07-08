Dillian Whyte Parts Ways With Mark Tibbs

Whyte Needs New Trainer Ahead Of Alexander Povetkin Fight

In surprising news, it has been announced by heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte how he and trainer Mark Tibbs have parted ways. The split comes amicably if surprisingly, with Whyte now in need of a new trainer just six weeks ahead of his potentially tough August 22 fight with Alexander Povetkin.

Whyte, who had been with Tibbs for four years, wrote the following message on social media:

“Mark Tibbs and I are no longer working together as a boxer and trainer,” Whyte wrote. “I’m training in Portugal, Mark has a young family and his own new gym in the UK. As it stands it just hasn’t worked out in the way we both hoped it would. Mark came into my team 4 years ago and has helped me turn into the world-class fighter I am today. Mark is a great trainer and I will always be grateful to him and his dad (Jimmy) for all they have done.”

Of course, it’s never ideal for any fighter to part with their trainer so close to a big fight, and Whyte can not in any way, shape, or form afford any slip-ups against the experienced and tough Povetkin. The big question now is, who will come on board to replace Tibbs? Already, fight fans are speculating on who might take over the reins and take the job of training Whyte, 27-1(18). Will it be another British trainer who lands the job, or might “The Body Snatcher” look at an American trainer or one from some other country perhaps?

There are of course plenty of fine and knowledgable boxing trainers out there, and it’s likely a good number of them will fancy the opportunity to work with Whyte, a top-ranked heavyweight who is closing in on a shot at a world title (at long last, after being made to wait an inordinate amount of time).

Whyte doesn’t have too long to make his choice, with that Povetkin fight fast approaching. Or maybe Whyte has already picked his new trainer? Stay tuned.