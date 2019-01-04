Dillian Whyte Doubtful He’ll Get Joshua Fight In April: “Rumour Has It Joshua’s Gonna Fight [Jarrell] Miller In Madison Square Garden”

Dillian Whyte is far from confident he will get the next shot at WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight ruler Anthony Joshua. AJ is scheduled to fight again on April 13th, it was thought at Wembley, but Whyte says he has heard rumours that say Joshua will instead fight his US debut on that date, in New York – against Jarrell Miller.





Speaking with iFLTV, the once-beaten (by AJ) Whyte said he is not scheduled to meet with promoter Eddie Hearn for another two weeks and how this will not give him enough time to get ready for as big a fight as a world title challenge against Joshua. Whyte says he really has “no idea what’s going on.”

“I have no idea,” Whyte said with regards to if he will get his hoped for shot at AJ next. “I don’t know what’s going on. I expected him and his team to have at least contacted me. I’m not meeting Eddie [Hearn] until another two weeks. That’s not enough time to prepare for a fight like that. You need to know what’s going on so you start preparing from now. I need to know what I’m doing now, why at the end of the month? Rumor has it that Joshua’s gonna fight [Jarrell] Miller in Madison Square Garden, so let’s see.”

There is no doubt about it, Whyte is far more deserving of a world title chance than is Miller. But Hearn has spoken of having AJ box his US debut this year and maybe, if there is no real heat or major fan interest in a Joshua-Whyte II, this is the move that Joshua/Hearn will take next. Miller is scheduled to box TBA on January 18, so we will have to see what happens there.





But if Whyte does not fight Joshua next, who might he face? Heaven knows, Whyte has boxed enough “final” eliminators already. There have been whispers that suggest Whyte might get a big fight with none other than Tyson Fury if Fury and Deontay Wilder are unable to come to a deal for that big rematch. Basically, as Hearn has said himself with regards to the current heavyweight division, anything can happen.