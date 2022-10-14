Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr – weights for Saturday in Melbourne

A brawl nearly broke out on Friday after undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr bumped into each other repeatedly while posing after weighing in for their rematch this Saturday night, October 15th, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

You could smell trouble a mile away with how former unified lightweight champion Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) walked into the weigh-in area. He walked fast and looked like he was ready to start throwing blows.

In contrast, the ripped Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) looked calm, cool & collected, just going about his business, weighing in and facing off. After the face-off, Kambosos stepped in front of Haney while he was posing on the stage to upstage him.

Haney reacted by bumping Kambosos out of his territory, and from there, the two fighters repeatedly bumped into each other. Where things got really ugly when the teams of the two fighters tried to get in on the act, causing security to step in to keep things from escalating.

Weights:

Devin Haney 134.8 vs. George Kambosos Jr 134

Jason Moloney 117.8 vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha 117.3

Andrew Moloney 114.7 vs. Norbelto Jimenez 114.9

Cherneka Johnson 121 vs. Susie Ramadan 119.3

Hemi Ahio 243.3 vs. Faiga Opelu 223.8

David Nyika 199.7 vs. Titi Motusaga 196.9

Haney, 23, looked badly weight-drained and clearly in need of moving up to 140 as soon as possible. In contrast, Kambosos looked like he was ready to step foot into the ring to begin fighting. You could tell from looking at Kambosos, he belongs at 135 or maybe even 130.

Haney definitely needs to move up in weight as soon as possible because he’s going to get beaten by someone with the way he looks.

“We put in the work, and that was a statement right there. We’ll make a statement tomorrow,” said an agitated-looking George Kambosos Jr after making weight.

“I’m ripped and ready. I haven’t been showing too much in this camp, but we’re going to show it tomorrow. We’re ready, and whatever he brings, it ain’t enough.”

Kambosos probably stands no chance of winning this fight unless Haney is weight drained and too weak to fight at a fast pace. It seems obvious that Kambosos will take the fight to Haney immediately on Saturday and make it as physical as possible.

Kambosos doesn’t have much power, but he normally makes up for it with his volume punching.