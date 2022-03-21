Devin Haney offered George Kambosos Jr fight on June 5th in Melbourne, Australia

Devin Haney has been offered the fight against four-belt lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. for June 5th in Melbourne, Australia.

Kambosos’s promoter Lou DiBella has reportedly made the offer to WBC 135-lb champion Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) after their original, Vasyl Lomachenko, passed up the fight between he’s in Ukraine defending his country against the Russian invasion.

The Kambosos vs. Haney fight still needs to be negotiated for it to be a done deal, but the offer that Devin was given was the same one that Lomachenko was put forward to Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs). As such, Haney, 23, is expected to agree to the deal.

If Haney chooses not to accept it, Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) will likely face Ryan Garcia next, provided he wins his April 9th comeback fight against Emmanuel Tagoe at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Eddie Hearn, the promoter for Haney, wants the Kambosos fight in the worst possible way, as he believes it’s the golden ticket to stardom for Devin. If Haney wins, we’ll see if he’s the next Floyd Mayweather Jr. level star as Hearn seems to think he’ll be.

Beating Kambosos might not make Haney the star that Hearn is hoping for because the Australian isn’t well known enough in the U.S for Haney to be transformed into a superstar overnight.

For Haney to become a star, he’ll probably need to defeat Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia in addition to beating Kambosos. Just getting fights against Tank and Ryan will be a major victory for Haney because those two have never shown interest in wanting to fight him.

“When the gate is closed the little dog barks and is full of energy but let’s see when the gate is fully open if the little dog still has the same bark and energy!!! Tick tock ⌛️ “You were offered it months ago & you played around, in the meantime the great man Vasily Lomachenko made it very simple to do anything to make it happen & it was a done deal. But Loma now has a bigger fight atm which I totally respect so let’s see how much of your word is true,” said Kambosos to Haney.

It’s debatable whether it’ll be a good thing for boxing if Haney beats Kambosos and becomes the four-belt undisputed lightweight champion. I mean, Haney will still have his boring fighting style, and his personality will remain dull.

It might be a real negative if Haney becomes the undisputed champion because we could see a lot of boring fights with his slow Mayweather-esque safety-first style of fighting.