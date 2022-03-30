Devin Haney discusses George Kambosos fight

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney says he agreed to basically everything that was asked of him in the negotiations with four-belt champion George Kambosos Jr just so that he could get the June 5th undisputed match-up made.

Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) says he was willing to make less money for this fight because he knows that after he beats Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs), he’ll be the undisputed champion and he write his own checks. The tables will be turned, in other words.

Devin feels it’s not a big deal that he’ll need to fight Kambosos twice in his backyard in Australia before he’ll be able to move on after dethroning him on June 5th in Melbourne.

All that matters to Haney is beating Kambosos to take his four belts to add to his WBC strap, making him the undisputed champion of the 135-lb division.

It’s unclear who Kambosos would have wound up facing if Haney hadn’t agreed to all the things in the contract. We probably would have seen Kambosos fight a fringe contender rather than a risky opponent.

Haney agreed to eveything

“I’m happy the fight is finally made and it’s the one that I’ve been wanting for a while,” said Devin Haney to Fighthype about his undisputed clash against George Kambosos.

“No matter who had the belts, I wanted to fight and I finally got the chance to show that. When I finally got the opportunity, I went full-fledged to it,” said Haney

“To be honest, I pretty much agreed to everything that they wanted, no matter what it was, I didn’t argue. We didn’t get nothing our way but we didn’t argue.

“We said, ‘Whatever we can do to make the fight happen if I have to go over there on another network, which is my promoter now, to make the fight happen, so be it. If I have to rematch you twice in Australia, so be it. It didn’t matter, I just wanted the belts and my name to being in the history books forever

“There have only been six people to do it [become undisputed champion] and I’m looking to do it next. This is [for the undisputed] without a doubt.

“Some people said the lightweight division is the toughest division or the best opposition in it. So finally there will be a King of the lightweight division, and it’ll be me.

“Both fights will be in Australia due to his [Kambosos] demands. Of course, I would love the next fight to be in my home country, but that’s what they demanded to get the fight to get made.

“So, we said, ‘Do you know what? We don’t want to miss this opportunity. I am a true champion. I will beat you in your backyard twice if I have to. I truly believe if I fought him 10 times, I would beat him 10 times no matter where it is.

Two fights in Australia

“If you want it two times in your country, so be it. It’s about legacy for me. I’ve made a lot of money already. Of course, I want more money, but it’s about legacy.

“I’ve been begging for the big fights for so long now. People thought I was bluffing, but this is truly what I wanted to be the king of the lightweight division.

“That’s why when they came up with all these demands, I said, ‘Yep, yep, yep, what’s next? Whatever you guys want to do, we can do it. I’m taking a lot less money than what I should be making.

“It’s about me being in the history books, and me being remembered. The money will come. Nobody can be Money May without going through the Pretty Boy stage when he wasn’t getting the money that he thought that he was worth, and that’s where I’m at right now.

“George Kambosos and his team don’t feel like I’m worth that, which is fine. When I get the belts, I can write my own checks. It’s a great fight for the fans. We don’t know what to expect. We can study him, but we never know until we get in the ring.

Haney did what was needed

“I just hope it’s a great fight and the fans enjoy it and me being victorious. Me being undisputed lightweight champion of the world. I want to inspire guys. All that ‘other side of the street’ stuff, if you truly want these big fights, they can be made.

“People say, ‘Oh, they can’t be made because you signed with this promoter or you’re this or you’re that, but if you truly want it, you’ll do what Devin Haney is doing.

“He’s started something new, and he’s doing whatever he’s got to do to make the fight happen,” said Haney.