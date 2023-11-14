Deontay Wilder Arrives In London Ahead Of Presser For Joseph Parker Fight, Says “You’re All F****d!”

Former WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder has touched down in London ahead of a scheduled press conference to formally announce what we all know is coming: Wilder Vs. Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua Vs. Otto Wallin. The card, to feature some other decent fights, will go ahead in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 23, and tomorrow, in London, a presser will make it all official.

Wilder, along with his trainer, Malik Scott, put out a tweet to signal the arrival of “The Bronze Bomber,” or, if you prefer, his return to action.

“The real is back…You’re all f****d,” the eloquent tweet (on X, as it is now known) reads.

Indeed. Wilder is the biggest single puncher out there in today’s heavyweight division. But Wilder has been out there for too long, in a layoff. Now, finally, Wilder is back. Can Wilder make short and easy, highlight reel fashion of former WBO heavyweight champ Parker? Maybe. But ring rust can be a bitch, for any fighter, and Wilder, now 38 to Parker’s 31, has been out for over a year.

Wilder, along with giving us the chilling info that he is “back,” also pictured some photos of himself and Scott enjoying what looks like some tea and crumpets. We all know why – because the big plan (we hope) is for Wilder to fight Joshua next year, this in a long overdue rumble. If both men win on December 23, it should happen. It has to happen. Better late than never.

Wilder is here, and he means business. Let’s hope AJ is in a similar frame of mind and that he will show it tomorrow. London’s presser should be quite the event.

Wilder Vs. Parker

Joshua Vs. Wallin

Dmitry Bivol Vs. Richard Rivera

Arslanbek Makhmudov Vs. Agit Kabayel

Filip Hrgovic Vs. TBA

Martin Baklole Vs. TBA

Jai Opetaia VS. TBA

It really could be quite the card in Saudi Arabia two days before Christmas. While next year could prove to be massive for the heavyweights.

How excited are YOU?