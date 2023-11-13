December 23 Card In Riyadh Keeps Growing!

Talk about a fight card that keeps on giving, keeps on growing! As fight fans know, there will be a fight card staged in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia two days before Christmas Day, and the sheer number of fights that could take place on the December 23 card is really quite amazing. So far, we have heard (mostly from Dan Rafael, and his “sources”), that Deontay Wilder will fight Joseph Parker on the card, Anthony Joshua will face Otto Wallin, and WBA light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol is set to defend against Richard Rivera.

Also, Daniel Dubois will make his ring return, either against Jarrell Miller (who appears to be the frontrunner for Dubois) or Derek Chisora, and Martin Bakole will face TBA on the card. Now, in addition, we are told (again by Rafael in his Fight Freaks column) that Filip Hrgovic will fight, thus risking his IBF mandatory position, Hrgovic possibly to really risk things by fighting Bakole. And unbeaten Russian heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov will face European champ Agit Kabayel, with unbeaten Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez to face New Zealand’s Junior Fa.

And, as if that wasn’t enough, it’s also possible IBF cruiserweight champ Jai Opetaia could also feature, defending against a challenger yet to be determined.

Now, fight fans, this is a card – a big card.

There are too many cynics and critics orbiting around the boxing world these days, but credit where credit is due, and the Saudi’s know how to put on a stacked card. This one kind of reminds me of the great stacked cards Don King used to regularly put on back in the day.

Wilder-Parker is a good fight, although most fans will see a Wilder KO win. But will Wilder, out for over a year, be rusty?

Joshua-Wallin is arguably AJ’s riskiest fight since his first fight with Usyk.

Dubois-Miller, okay, no way should drugs cheat Miller get a big payday, but this fight will draw eyes, no doubt.

Hrgovic-Bakole, if it happens, could be the fight of the night. But will Hrgovic really risk his IBF mandatory position by taking this fight?

The rest of the card, comprising of Bivol-Rivera, Makhmudov-Kabayel, Sanchez-Fa, and maybe Opetaia, adds up for more value for money.

I for one hope this card comes off in full. If it does, I can’t help wondering what the pay-per-vie fee will be, though!