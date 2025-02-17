De La Hoya Excited To See “What Turki Alalshikh Decides To Do With Ryan Garcia”

If things fall into place, and as long as the fighter does his job, both in the ring and outside of it, Ryan Garcia could enjoy one heck of a big comeback this year. And Garcia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya is plenty excited about the prospect. Speaking with The Ring, the Golden Boy head said he is really excited to see what plans Saudi money-man Turki Alalshikh has in mind for Garcia.

First up as we know, “KingRy” will face Rolly Romero in May, this on a card that will also feature Devin Haney in action. It seems to be a no-brainer that Garcia and Haney will fight a rematch somewhere down the road, and it could prove to be a massive rematch. Garcia’s suspension for testing positive for an illegal substance is almost up, and Garcia, 24-1-1 NC (20) now has to show us all that he can once again be a dedicated, focused and clean fighter.

“We’re looking at doing big things with him,” De La Hoya said of Garcia. “We can’t wait to see what Turki Alalshikh decides to do with Ryan and with us as promoters. I strongly feel that Ryan is ready to come back. He’s hungry. He cannot wait. I’m telling you one thing, when Ryan fought Haney, he was a very dangerous Ryan. But this time around, now that he’s been a year off, now that he’s really hungry to get back in the ring, we’re going to see a very, very, very dangerous Ryan up in that ring whenever he fights.”

Fans are eager to see how Garcia will look against the 16-2(13) Romero, this up at welterweight, and it will be interesting to see how the year off might affect him. On paper, if he’s firing on all cylinders, Garcia should be able to halt Romero, perhaps quite quickly. But after that the big fights could come. The rematch with Haney aside, Garcia could feature in some other blockbusters. Garcia against Tank Davis in a rematch could be big, as could a fight between Garcia and Boots Ennis, and maybe Teofimo Lopez.

De La Hoya is also excited that Garcia is back working with trainer Eddy Reynoso. “I think Ryan needs someone who can push him,” De La Hoya said. “I think Reynoso is a perfect fit for Ryan.”