Davis vs. Garcia: Ryan prepared to fulfill his dream by defeating Tank

Ryan Garcia says he’s dreamed of defeating Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. This Saturday night, he will put his vision into reality in their fight on Showtime PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ryan believes he’s going to “destroy” Gervonta and knock him down a peg. He doesn’t have much respect for the former Mayweather Promotions fighter, who he feels is a “coward” because of the weight stipulation.

Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) must make it through the 136-lb catchweight and 10-lb rehydration clause that Gervonta’s management inserted into the contract for their fighter to have an edge. If Ryan fails to make weight, he’ll have to pay a fine.

The catchweight and rehydration clause works both ways, so it could potentially impact Tank Davis more than Ryan because he’s the one that had had problems making weight in the past for fights.

“It’s pretty much the same process getting down to 140 and then understanding that when you make the final cut, you don’t want to do it too early because it’s tough living in dehydration,” said Ryan Garcia to the Warrior Mode.

“That’s why you need to pay attention to every moment. How much water intake just so you can be balanced and make things a little more easier for yourself?” said Ryan.

“My impact is to hold yourself as a champion, and what that means is to hold yourself to truth and do things with honor. That’s what a champion is. That’s what a great leader is.

“That’s why I want to show people that I’m that guy. Two of my dreams start after I beat Gervonta Davis. Euphoric, like I was on cloud nine. Everybody was coming at me, but I had the inner euphoria that nobody could feel other than myself. April 22nd, I will fulfill that dream.

“He said seven punches are not going to do it. I said if you didn’t put it in the contract that I can’t throw more than seven punches, then I throw more than that.

“Now that he knows that I’m going to throw my right hand and that it’s no longer in the contract, I can’t throw it. I had to work hard, but I got it out of the contract. I can throw my right hand now. It’s awesome.

“I was willing to go in there with one hand, and I was very confident, but now with two, it’s almost like it should be a walk in the park,” said Ryan.

“What I’ve seen in the past is very different to what I”m seeing today,” said Henry Garcia. “Ryan has lost weight and gained strength.”

“I’ve reached a level that we’ve reached in previous camps to continually improve and get better every day,” said Ryan.

“I’ve been in boxing for a long time, and what I’ve learned over the years is really big fights are very complicated because there’s a lot of financial interest,” said Guadalupe Valencia, Ryan Garcia’s adviser.

“There’s the interest of the fighters that want to fight, and then you have the networks that want to have the biggest stake in the event. A lot of times, the big, big fights never happen because it’s a complicated business.

“Fortunately for us, we were committed to making the fight. It took seven months to get done. When both sides aren’t 100% happy, that means you got a good deal because that’s the way good deals are made, where each side has to give up something.

“There are penalties that were negotiated for the weigh-in, and there’s penalties that were negotiated for the rehydration. The penalties apply to both sides. If Davis comes in heavy, which he has in the past, he gets penalized. If Ryan comes in heavy, he gets penalized,” said Valencia.