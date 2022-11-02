David Morrell vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly: How to watch, Start time, Fight Date

WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell faces his mandatory Aidos Yerbossynuly in a compelling contest in the main event on Saturday, November 5th, live on SHOWTIME Championship Boxing at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Premier Boxing Champions event begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

Morrell (7-0, 6 KOs) will be making his fourth defense of his WBA 168-lb title against the unbeaten Kazakh Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs) in this loaded card on SHOWTIME.

The 24-year-old southpaw Morrell came from Cuba, where he had a 130-2 record before turning professional and moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

In the pro ranks, Morrell has victories over Kalvin Henderson, Alantez Fox, Mario Abel Cazares, and Mike Gavronski. It’s going to be interesting to see how Morrell deals with the unbeaten heavy-handed Yerbossynuly.

With a win, Morrell is expected to take on unbeaten two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez in the first quarter of 2023.

Benavidez’s promoter Sampson Lewkowicz said recently that he’s planning on putting a fight together between him and Morrell in early next year. Of course, Yerbossynuly will have something to say about that because he doesn’t intend on losing to Morrell on Saturday.

Yerbossynuly, 30, shares a common opponent with Morrell in Lennox Allen, who he knocked out in the 10th round in his last fight in September last year. He’s been out of the ring for the last 14 months, so there might be some ring rust.

Morrell has superior hand speed, throws better combinations, and is a more athletic fighter than Yerbossynuly. However, the punching power advantage goes to Yerbossynuly.

This fight could turn out to be a mismatch unless Yerbossynuly can land one of his big shots to hurt Morrell.

In the co-feature bout, former IBF/WBA junior middleweight champion Jeison Rosario (23-3-1, 17 KOs) takes on Brian Mendoza (20-2, 14 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight bout.

Rosario, 27, has won his last three fights since being stopped in back-to-back contests by Erickson Lubin and Jermell Charlo.

In other action on the card, middleweight Fiodor Czerkaszyn (20-0, 13 KOs) faces the experienced veteran Nathaniel Gallimore (22-5-1, 17 KO) in the first fight of the televised card on SHOWTIME.

