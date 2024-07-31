David Morrell Blasts Canelo Alvarez’s Choice of Berlanga, Targets Bigger Fights at 175

David Morrell has little positive to say about Canelo Alvarez’s choice of Edgar Berlanga as his next opponent for the title defense of his three super middleweight belts on September 14th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) feels that Canelo intentionally picked a weak opponent with Berlanga. Despite sporting a 22-0 record, Berlanga has never fought top-tier opposition during his eight-year professional career.

The unbeaten former WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion Morrell feels that Canelo should have fought him or David Benavidez when they were fighting at 168.

Canelo has been very selective about his opposition in the last four years, only fighting one high-level opponent, Dmitry Bivol, and many feel that was a cherry-pick gone wrong.

Morrell’s Upcoming Fight

Morrell is fighting Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) this Saturday for the vacant WBA World light heavyweight title on DAZN PPV at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. He’s hoping to capture the WBA belt and the lineup fights against Benavidez and the winner of the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol fight on October 12th.

“This fight is bulls***. Everybody knows it. Before, Benavidez was #1, and I was #2. why no fight? Berlanga is easy for him,” said David Morrell to MoboxingNP, reacting to Canelo Alvarez picking Edgar Berlanga as his next opponent for September 14th.

“I know this is the business of boxing. He has a better opportunity in this fight,” said Morrell to Title Sports Network, talking about Canelo fighting Berlanga. “It’s crazy. Everybody knows Canelo is the boss, but this fight is bull s***.”

Canelo’s Recent Opponent History

– Jaime Munguia

– Jermell Charlo

– John Ryder

– Caleb Plant

– Gennadiy Golovkin

– Billy Joe Saunders

“No,” said Morrell when asked if Kalajdzic is one of his best opponents to this date. “I’m not going to say it’s an easy fight. No fight is easy. The only difference is I’m at 175. It’s the same tactics and the same everything,” said Morrell when asked about the difference between him fighting at 175 and 168.

Kalajdzic, 32, was knocked out in five rounds by Artur Beterbiev in May 2019, and he’s not faced anyone notable since in winning his last five fights. Morrell should take care of him fairly easily on Saturday.

“Yeah, I’m ready to stay at 175. Whatever the chance for a big moment at 168, I’ll come back. I have no problem coming back. Knockout. I told you that. Knockout coming,” said Morrell when asked how he sees his fight against Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic ending on Saturday night. “I know know what round, but knockout coming.

Morrell’s Need for a Knockout Victory

Morrell needs a knockout to get the attention of fans. The card is loaded with excellent fighters, and the fans have a lot to focus on. Many casual boxing fans have never seen Morrell fight, so this is a great opportunity for him to introduce himself to the public.

“I want Benavidez at 175. I don’t care. Whatever guys come, I’m here. I don’t say no to anybody,” said Morrell about who he wanted to fight at 175.