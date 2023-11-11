David Benavidez predicting knockout of Demetrius Andrade

WBC interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez says he’s not going to allow Demetrius Andrade to go the distance with him on November 25th.

(Photo credit: Victor Ren/SHOWTIME)

It’s important that Benavidez not get wreckless while trying to get the former two-division world champion Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) because he’s got enough power to KO him if he fights like a wild man. ‘

The ‘Mexican Monster’ Benavidez already has a reputation for being sloppy in his fights, forgetting his defense.

He’s gotten away with fighting like that because he’s only fought one fighter that you can call talented, and that was the non-puncher Plant.

The remaining guys Benavidez has fought have been fighters like David Lemieux, Ronald Gavril, Kyrone Davis, Anthony Dirrell, and Roamer Alexis Angulo. To say that Benavidez’s resume has been weak is an understatement. It’s horrible.

Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) isn’t pleased about his last opponent, Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant, lasting the full twelve rounds with him last March.

That looked bad on Benavidez’s part because Canelo Alvarez had knocked out Plant in 2021.

All the bold talk that Benavidez had been doing about how he was capable of beating Canelo was dismissed by fans when they saw Plant make it to the end of the fight on his feet.

Benavidez wants KO victory

David Benavidez: “I do expect to stop Andrade. My last fight went the distance, and I was upset about that. We’re gonna correct the current and stop Demetrius Andrade.”

“This is a tough fight, one of the toughest fights in our careers. We’re fighting a guy that was a two-time Olympian and a two-time world champion in two divisions, an undefeated fighter, a very slick fighter, a very awkward fighter, very good with his legs, very good defense,” said Jose Benavidez Sr. to Fight Hub TV, talking about Demetrius Andrade, who will challenge David Benavidez for his WBC interim super middleweight title in a little over two weeks from now on November 25th.

“That’s why he’s undefeated. Nobody can beat him to this day. Canelo didn’t want to fight him. Nobody wanted to fight him, but in order for us to make history, and go to the next level, and show the people we’re the best at 168, we have to fight these people.”

If Jose Benavidez Sr. wanted David to fight the best, he should have accepted the fight with David Morrell Jr. when he called him out recently. It’s great to listen to Jose Sr. talk boldly, but if his son isn’t going to put his words into action, it’s a joke.

“That’s why we’re taking this challenge. We didn’t have to take this challenge, but I believe this is a great chance for us to learn more and get better. We want to make history,” said Jose Sr.

Jose Sr. predicting Benavidez stoppage

“In order to make history, it doesn’t matter how many losses you have. To be honest with you, we’re not thinking about losing, but this is a tough fight. Anything can happen, but I believe in my heart that David is going to stop this guy.”

If Benavidez can’t stop Andrade, it won’t be a big deal because he’s never been knocked out before, and he’s got a better set of wheels & gas tank than Plant. It might be impossible for Benavidez to knock out Andrade because he’s never fought anyone this good, and he had a hard enough time as it is beating Plant.

“I’m very confident that he’s going to do a good job,’ said Jose Sr. “We’re not underestimating Boo Boo Andrade. He’s a great fighter, but we are getting ready, and working really hard. I see them as very focused and determined in what they want to do. That makes my job that much easier.

“We’re never going to get the credit. Once we beat this guy, people are going to start talking. They’re going to say he’s old, ‘He’s not the same, and that David is too big’ and so many things,” said Benavidez Sr.

Jose Sr. could be in for a major letdown with Andrade winning the fight, and exposing Benavidez to be another Liam Williams-type fighter.

“I believe he’s [Andrade] a good fighter, and that’s why nobody wanted to face him. We’re just going to go do our job,” said Benavidez Sr. “No matter what we do, no matter who we fight, people are still going to talk.

“Some people were talking that David had really bad sparring partners and all of that. We brought a guy Juan Carlos. He’s signed with DiBella. He was an Olympian and had 400 amateur fights at 175. Check him out. Juan Carlos from Colombia.

“That guy’s big, an Olympian, and that’s why we brought him. David was doing really well with him, so that gave me the confidence that he’s going to do good. Then we brought Johnathon Garcia, a guy that is 10-0,” said Benavidez Sr.