Darmani Rock Vs. Carlos Negron Set For November 7

Fans who have been keeping any eye on heavyweight prospect Darmani Rock have been waiting for the 24 year old Philly fighter to take a step up in class. Now, on November 7, in a fight that Tha Boxing Voice broke news of, Rock will take this step up when he will face Carlos Negron. It’s an interesting match-up and if Negron shows up in the kind of mental and physical shape he was in when he stopped unbeaten Cuban hope Robert Alfonso in a round in March, Rock will be forced to show us what he’s made of.

Both Rock, 17-0(12) and Negron, 21-3(17) were fine amateurs with each man picking up notable wins and medals. Negron of Puerto Rico hit a few speedbumps upon going pro, being stopped by Epifiano Mendoza back in 2011 and then losing by stoppage to Dominic Breazeale and Brian Howard, these losses coming in 2018/2019. But then, in the March fight with Cuban Alfonso, Alfonso being yet another standout amateur, the 33 year old revived his career with an impressive first-round KO win in New York.

Rock has not fought since October of last year and it is to be hoped he has kept himself in good shape during this period. Rock looks to have the tools needed to go places; the 6’5” boxer/puncher moves well, he has decent speed and he can hit. The knock on Rock has been a suggested lack of desire, a willingness to put it all in in the gym. Rock may well have to be at his best to beat Negron.

Rock is the younger man, he is the taller guy and he is of course unbeaten. A pro since May of 2016, Rock had been staying active, with four fights in 2019, but again, he has not boxed since last October. Can Rock pick up his biggest, most notable win on November 7, or will Negron upset another unbeaten fighter with a big future? It will also be interesting to see if a full crowd will be permitted to attend the fight.