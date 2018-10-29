Danny Jacobs Has Plenty Of Options, Next Fight Likely For May

New IBF middleweight champion Danny Jacobs, now a two-time champ, has plenty of options for big fights in the coming months. In fact, world ruler Canelo Alvarez aside, it could be argued how Jacobs has more attractive options than any other middleweight out there. Speaking at the post-fight presser on Saturday night after his excellent and exciting decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Jacobs mentioned three names as far as possible future fights go:





Gennady Golovkin, Jermall Charlo and Canelo. All three fights are big, or they would be big if they took place. With regards to a return fight with Golovkin (Jacobs of course pushing GGG hard and close back in March of last year; with plenty of people thinking Jacobs actually won the fight) the new IBF champ (title of course stripped from GGG for facing Canelo in a rematch and not defending against the now 12-1 Derevyanchenko) made it clear that he is in the driving seat as far as a sequel goes.

Golovkin has no titles and he hasn’t as yet got a TV network deal. A rematch would prove very interesting and it would be fascinating to see if Jacobs could improve on his March 2017 performance against Triple-G, as would it be very interesting to see if GGG could improve on his close win over “The Miracle Man.”

As for Charlo, Jacobs, 35-2(29) spoke of the “building feud” that has been going on between he and the unbeaten WBC interim champ at 160. This fight is “personal” for Jacobs and he made it clear he really, really wants it. The big one though, is Canelo Vs. Jacobs – for pretty much all the middleweight marbles. If Canelo comes back down to 160 after his December challenge of 168 pound belt-holder Rocky Fielding (no definite) Jacobs will be very much waiting for him.

Whoever Jacobs fights next it will be big news; especially if it’s one of the three names listed above. Eddie Hearn said on Saturday that Jacobs’ next fight is likely for May 2. The fight Hearn really wants to make is that Canelo-Jacobs fight. Who wouldn’t want to see that fight?