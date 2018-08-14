Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter trainer interviews

“When Danny’s getting hit, I’m getting hit with him.” – Angel Garcia





“When he fights in the ring I see the energy that I had.” – Kenny Porter

WHAT: SHOWTIME Sports® Emmy-award winning reporter Jim Gray sat down with the fathers of Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter as the two former world champions prepare to meet September 8 for the vacant WBC Welterweight World Championship on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING.

Angel Garcia and Kenny Porter, who both also serve as their sons’ trainers, are asked by Gray how they react when they watch their sons take punishment in the ring.





“As a dad, I have to separate the boxing,” Angel Garcia said. “So when Danny’s in there I’ve got to look at him as a coach. I can’t look at it as a dad.”

Said Kenny Porter: “As a former boxer, I felt what it’s like to be in that ring… So I feel differently when he’s in the ring. I have a more competitive spirit towards winning than maybe someone who’s kid is in there and they’re looking at whether the kid is getting injured. I’m looking at it like, let’s win.”

Gray gets Porter and Garcia to open up about challenges, regrets and the aspirations they’ve carried for their progeny both in the ring and outside of it. “I do [have regrets],” Angel Garcia said. “I said my faults. I’m not perfect.”





Angel called himself the “most underrated trainer” in boxing today, and Danny the “most underrated fighter.”

At the end of the interview, Kenny unveils a Garcia “DSG” T-shirt that reads: “Showtime Destroys Garcia” and both fathers shared a big laugh.

Live coverage of the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and also features top 147-pound contender Yordenis Ugas (22-3, 11 KOs) taking on Argentine slugger Cesar Barrionuevo (34-3-2, 24 KOs) and unbeaten Polish heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki (17-0, 14 KOs) facing former heavyweight champion Charles Martin (25-1-1, 23 KOs). The Premier Boxing Champions event takes place from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.