Danny Garcia not making excuses for loss to Errol Spence

After his loss to Errol Spence Jr last night, Danny Garcia showed class by choosing not to make excuses afterward in explaining why he came up short in losing a 12 round unanimous decision.

In the end, the judges favored Spence’s high work-rate in giving him the ‘W’ by the scores 116-112, 116-112, and 117-11.

Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) acknowledged that he’d lost to the better man going down to his third defeat as a pro to IBF/WBC welterweight champion Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Danny, 32, regrets that he wasn’t “busier” on offense, as he let Spence outwork him in the majority of the fight in rounds one through eight.

When Garcia finally did increase his punch output starting in the 9th round, he did remarkably better and looked like a different fighter.

Unfortunately for the former two-division world champion Danny ‘Swift,’ he was too far behind in the fight to close the distance for the many rounds he’d given away.

Danny wanted to land his right

“I was trying to land that right hand over the side. I landed it a few times, but he took it well. And I hit him to the body a few times, but he took it well,” said Garcia about Spence’s ability to handle his power.

“The judges gave it to him, he’s the better man. I can’t make no excuses. Me and Spence were blessed enough to fight a pay-per-view fight with this fight with these times going on in the world. A lot of people wanted a good time, and we gave them a good show,” said Garcia.

Danny did land some powerful looking right hands and left hooks down the stretch in rounds 9 through 12, but he didn’t connect with enough of them.

Garcia, 32, had Spence looking hurt in the 9th and 10th rounds after he caught him with a series of massive punches, but he couldn’t follow up.

Danny’s left eye was badly swollen from the jabs from Spence by the later rounds, and it was in danger of being closed completely if Errol hadn’t eased off.

In the last three rounds, Spence went into cruise control mode, and let Danny take the lead.

If Spence wasn’t the A-side, he put himself at risk of losing by letting Danny back into the fight.

Spence was coming off of a terrible car crash from 2019, and there was concern whether he would be the same guy he’d been before his accident.

What we saw from him last night was a fighter that is every bit as good as he was pre-accident, and maybe even better. Spence looked improved from his past performance against Shawn Porter, and he wasn’t going to be denied a victory.

Garcia to rebuild

“Hey had a pretty good jab, and that was the key to the fight,” said Danny. “He was a little bit more busier.

“Rebuild and see where I can go next,” said Garcia when asked where does he go from here. ”

“All three fights [that Danny lost to Shawn Porter, Keith Thurman, and Spence] were good, and I’m proud,” said Danny.

Garcia doesn’t have a lot of time to rebuild his career, as he’ll be turning 33 soon, and that’s not the right age for him to be rebuilding.

It would be better for Garcia to get rematches with Thurman or Porter and look to improve his game.

There’s money for Danny to make against ‘One Time’ Thurman and Porter, and those are winnable fights for him if he can throw more punches. Mikey Garcia would also be an excellent choice for Danny Garcia.

Other than those guys, Garcia should stay away from fighters like Yordenis Ugas, Jaron Ennis, and Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Those would be hard fights for Garcia at this stage in his career, and might not have what it takes to beat them unless he doubles his anemic punch output.