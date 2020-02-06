Daniel Roman wants REMATCH with Murodjon Akhmadaliev

A week ago, at the Meridian Island Gardens Arena in Miami, FL, Daniel “The Baby Face Assassin” Roman (27-3-1, 10 KOs), valiantly relinquished his two super bantamweight word titles (WBA / IBF), losing a hard-fought split decision to Murodjon Akhmadaliev (8-0, 6 KOs). Roman showed true grit in the loss and is now vehemently campaigning for an immediate rematch.





“It was a close fight and I take my hat off to Akhmadaliev for being a true warrior,” said Roman, who is promoted by Thompson Boxing Promotions and Matchroom Boxing. “I want a rematch because I think I won the fight. I believe I deserve to get that opportunity because I left it all in the ring. I know Akhmadaliev has the heart of a champion, and I believe he’ll want a to face me once more to settle the score between us.”

“Daniel Roman is the embodiment of how a prize fighter should carry themselves inside and outside of the ring,” said Eddie Gonzalez, Roman’s manager and trainer. “The fight was a split decision and if anyone deserves another shot, it’s Daniel.”

“We are in the process of requesting the rematch and we hope that the WBA and IBF realize that Danny is a credit to the sport of boxing,” said Alex Camponovo, Vice President and matchmaker for Thompson Boxing. “The fight was razor sharp close and I personally think Danny edged it out; now we need to wait and trust that Daniel Roman will be granted the rematch he is seeking and deserves.”





“Its moments like these where a true champion shows his heart by working his way back to the top,” Roman concluded. “There is no doubt in my mind that I’ll once again be a world champion when that opportunity presents itself. My promoters and management team are the best, I know they will get it done. I’m going to do everything in my power to get my world titles back.”