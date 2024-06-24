Crawford’s Focus Remains Firmly on Madrimov, Not Canelo

Terence Crawford just schooled Errol Spence, becoming the four-belt welterweight champion. Many fans want to discuss Crawford facing Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight for his undisputed championship.

Crawford’s trainer, Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, reiterates that it’s premature to discuss a fight with the Mexican superstar Canelo now, with a hard clash ahead of Terence at 154 against Israil Madrimov, the WBA junior middleweight champion on August 3rd.

Madrimov’s Kryptonite

Madrimov is the biggest puncher 36-year-old Crawford will have faced, and he’s fighting late in his career with 16 years in the game. It’s not the ideal time for Crawford to fight a powerful guy like Madrimov. It’s not the ideal time for an aging fighter nearing 40 to be taking on a fighter with the kind of power that Madrimov possesses.

The hardest punchers on Crawrford’s resume:

– Errol Spence

– Kell Brook

– David Avaneysan

– Egidijus Kavaliauskas

– Jeff Horn

– Yuriorkis Gamboa

– John Molina

– Ray Beltran

Canelo’s Money is Tempting

Speaking with Fight Hub TV, BoMac states that Crawford is taking it “One fight at a time. The fight ahead of Bud is the one he’s concentrating on. His focus is on Madrimov because this fight is dangerous.”

While BoMac insists Canelo isn’t someone that Crawford is thinking about right now, it’s hard not to believe he’s thinking about him night and day, imagining the money he’ll make for that fight, win or lose.

If Crawford can just get that fight, it’s all gravy from now on. He’ll make a mountain of money from the Canelo fight. Crawford isn’t going to look past Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) because he’s a professional.

If Crawford wins that fight, he’ll decide where to go next. A lot will have to do with what His Excellency wants. He’s got the money to lure Canelo to throw a bone to Crawford to give him an unearned title shot at 168, despite his having no intention of going up there and earning the title shot by beating David Benavidez or David Morrell.

Crawford wouldn’t do well against those guys, so His Excellency isn’t going to put him in a spot where he has to pass the test to get to Alvarez. Just beating Madrimov will be enough, but he might not do that.

Why Crawford could lose to Madrimov: