Crawford Agrees Canelo Is #1 P4P, But Says “If I Get Porter Out Of There, Then We Got A Discussion

Right now, it is incredibly hard to place any fighter other than Saul Canelo Alvarez at the top of the mythical (yet so fiercely debated) pound-for-pound rankings. It’s been said that only a “hater,” a fool or someone with some kind of agenda could refuse Canelo his props – he IS the best in the world today, P-4-P. Heck, even Terence Crawford agrees.

If any fighter had any kind of argument over Canelo’s P-4-P supremacy, it is the unbeaten, three-weight ruler and current WBO welterweight champ. But Crawford, who spoke with Max Kellerman, acknowledged how Canelo is the top dog. For now.

“Canelo earned that spot right now,” Crawford said of the pound-for-pound distinction. “Being that he just conquered the whole (super-middleweight) division within a year.”

But can Crawford topple Canelo, maybe with a great and dominant win over Shawn Porter tomorrow night; a stoppage win perhaps?

“It depends on my performance at the weekend,” Crawford said in response to such a question. “If I go in there and look spectacular and get Shawn Porter out of there, then we got a discussion to talk about.”

Porter, as fans know, has a rock for a chin and he has never been stopped; in fact he has never really been anywhere close to being stopped. So if “Bud” could do it, it would be a big statement. But enough to knock Canelo off the top spot, P-4-P? Canelo keeps on moving the goal posts, as in he keeps on winning titles at a new weight class, and he has of course just unified all four belts at 168 pounds. Canelo may win a cruiserweight title next, while there is even talk of him going up to heavyweight!

If he keeps on keeping on the way he has been doing, Canelo will sit at the top of just about everyone’s pound-for-pound list for some time. How can anyone deny Canelo, with all he has achieved? And there figures to be a lot more achieved by the Mexican superstar over the coming months. We are talking about a very special fighter.