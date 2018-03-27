Clash of Warriors: Cabic Promotions announce maiden bill for April 7

Ghana’s newest boxing promotion syndicate, Cabic Promotions and Management have confirmed a total of ten fights on their inaugural bill scheduled for the Bukom Boxing Arena in the Ghana capital, Accra come next week Saturday, April 7, 2018.





Dubbed ‘Clash of Warriors’ the show is headlined by the vacant WBO Africa super welterweight title fight between former WBC international silver youth welterweight champ, Patrick Allotey and Frank Dodzi, a former WBC youth welterweight title challenger.

Also featuring is the expected tough super middleweight contest over 8 rounds between undefeated Ghana based Togolese, John Koudeha and Ghana’s Emmanuel Quaye of the Cabic Management stable.

The first man to win a title at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Sheriff Quaye takes on pride of Anlo, Nathaniel Nukpe in a lightweight contest scheduled for 10 rounds whilst highly rated undefeated, Patrick ‘Alige’ Ayi will also engage in an 8-round super featherweight contest against a yet to be confirmed opponent, same as Ebenezer Tetteh and Peter Ato Ricketts who will also face opponents yet to be announced in a 10-round heavyweight and West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) light heavyweight contests respectively.

In other fights, Kemavor Victus will take on Edem Badagon in a welterweight contest over 8 rounds, Michael Tagoe versus Felix Okine at Bantamweight over 6 rounds, Charles Amarteifio against Issifu Sulley at super featherweight over 8 rounds and Solomon Martey versus Emmanuel Laryea in a super bantamweight contest scheduled for 8 rounds.





“We are here to change the face of Ghana Boxing, as our motto says we set the pace for others to follow so Ghanaians should expect a very exciting and action packed show on April 7. I can assure that every fight will be fireworks,” said Ivan Cudjoe, CEO and bankroller of Cabic Promotions and Management.

“Come and witness the showdown between some of Ghana’s talented boxers who are all hungry for success. Cabic Promotions we are here to support and provide them the platform to realise their dreams. However we will not leave the fans out as we have special incentives for everyone on fight night,” Mr. Cudjoe added.