Charr Vs Pulev WBA Heavyweight “Title” On Dec. 7th

Mahmoud Charr and Kubrat Pulev will clash in a heavyweight showdown on Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Sofia, Bulgaria, with the event starting at 6:00 p.m. GMT and main event ringwalks at approximately 8:00 p.m. GMT, broadcast live on DAZN (excluding select countries).

It’s not in any way a legitimate world heavyweight title fight. Heck, the show that will hit the road in Sofia, Bulgaria on December 7th might not be a fight you would regard as being noteworthy. But the fight, the derided showdown that is Mahmoud Charr Vs. Kubrat Pulev, has been afforded something of a boost by way of the fact that it will be televised live on DAZN.

And, chances are, if you currently shelling out some cash to bring the digital platform into your living room on a regular basis, you WILL find yourself watching the Dec 7th fight that will masquerade as a “world” heavyweight title fight.

And, as ludicrous as it is that this fight is even being spoken of as a title bout of any kind by any civilized people, chances are the fight will prove lively and entertaining.

40-year-old Charr, the holder of a 34-4(20) ledger, seems to have been around for ages, as does 43-year-old Pulev, who is currently 31-3(14). Together, these two aging and inactive heavies (Charr especially being inactive, with “Diamond Boy” having had just three fights since 2017) could get in the ring and proceed to knock lumps out of each other. It doesn’t figure to be pretty, but fans of a barroom brawl-type battle could wind up getting their kicks out of this one.

It might prove interesting to see how many views this fight manages to pull in on DAZN.

Will YOU be watching this fight? Hand on heart, somewhat ashamedly so, I have to confess, I will be tuning in to catch the festivities. Later that same night, also on DAZN, Liam Paro and Richardson Hitchins will duke it out in a far more serious and accepted fight that will take place in Puerto Rico. If you have a DAZN sub, you can watch both fights, should you wish to do so.

So, who wins – Charr-Pulev, and Paro-Hitchins?

Fight Card