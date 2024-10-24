Catterall vs. Prograis: Is Regis Too Far Gone?

Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis square off at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester this Saturday afternoon in the States, streaming on DAZN. Catterall returns to the ring fresh off his best victory of his career. Regis lost to Devin Haney by a clear unanimous decision late last year. In what could be a bit slower, at times, an ugly fight, let’s break this one down and predict a winner.

Riding high after getting revenge on Josh Taylor, Jack Catterall is the favorite heading into this fight on Saturday night. Catterall outpointed and owned the inside, defeating former lineal champion Josh Taylor. Jack made leaps and bounds of improvement from their first meeting in 2022. Of course, it must be mentioned that Josh Taylor was no longer in his prime. This is not taking credit from Jack, just stating a fact.

Speaking of fighters in their prime, we must ask how much Regis Prograis has left in his tank. Losing to an unbeaten Devin Haney is nothing to be ashamed of, plus his style didn’t seem to blend well in that particular matchup. Maybe it was style, or maybe it’s Regis on the downslide. To be honest, Prograis had a terrible outing versus Danielito Zorrilla in the fight before Haney. Prograis knocking out Jose Zepeda was impressive. That said Zepeda wasn’t the same boxer after his war with Ivan Baranchyk.

Regis will have to get down dirty at times on the inside and use his free hand during the clinch. Much like Josh Taylor, Catterall will have plenty of success when the action takes place at close quarters. Prograis will also have to hurt Jack in the early to mid-rounds. If not early, then a knockdown may be needed, assuming the fight is close, being a visitor across the pond. The craftiness of Catterall and the fact he’s closer to his prime makes this boxing podcaster lean towards Jack as the winner. Placing a bet on the underdog with Regis sitting anywhere from +265 to +350 is still smart, given Prograis’s experience and power.

My Official Prediction is Jack Catterall by Majority-Decision.

PODCAST LINK: http://tobtr.com/12379700

Side Note: Watch for the equally matched co-feature between Reese Bellotti and Michael Gomez Jr.