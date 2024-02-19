Canelo’s May 4th Opponent: From Jermall Charlo to Wasted Potential

Jermall Charlo is still believed to be the one that Canelo Alvarez faces next on May 4th on PPV. Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) tipped his hand last week when he revealed that his next opponent would be an American, and it wouldn’t be David Benavidez or Terence Crawford.

With those guys off the table, there’s only one option available to Canelo, and that’s Jermall (33-0, 22 KOs). This isn’t the fight that the fans wanted to see from Canelo, but it’s a winnable one for him.

Although the unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall denied being contacted by his manager Al Haymon for a fight with Canelo, it’s still thought that he’ll be the one that faces the Mexican star on May 4th.

Comparisons to Late-Stage Mayweather

“The hot rumor is it’ll be Jermall,” said boxing expert Adam Catterall to talkSPORT Boxing channel about who Canelo Alvarez is rumored to be fighting on May 4th in his next fight on Cinco de Mayo.

Jermall Charlo and Canelo is a waste of time. It’s a waste of the fan’s time. It feels like Canelo has gotten to the stage of where Floyd Mayweather was at [near the end of his career]. ‘I’ll fight Andre Berto.'”

At the end of Mayweather’s career after made a killing fighting Manny Pacquiao, he took two soft touches, a washed Berto and Conor McGregor. Mayweather was no longer willing to take risky fights after he made a bundle of money fighting Pacquiao, but his matches with Berto and McGregor still did good numbers on PPV.

“People will turn up and watch you if you fight Mickey Mouse,” said Gareth A. Davies about how Canelo can literally fight anyone, and fans will tune in to watch him.

The Great Fights that Could Happen

“Jermall, the slightly bigger twin, will give him a better fight because of his style, the perfect style match-up for Canelo. The disappointment is one of the super fights of boxing that could take place between Canelo and Terence Crawford.

“That’s such an enormous fight. The other two names are Jaime Munguia, who just put in a brilliant against John Ryder. He’s a great super middleweight, his body has grown into it, and David Benavidez.

“Benavidez, Munguia, and Crawford are all three enormous. One of the biggest of all three is Terence Crawford and Saul Alvarez.”