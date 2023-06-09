Canelo vs. Benavidez not happening, David facing Morrell in October

Canelo Alvarez will not be fighting his WBC mandatory David Benavidez in September as the ‘Mexican Monster’ as his promoter Sampson Lewkowicz had hoped.

The superstar Canelo wants the Dmitry Bivol rematch in September. Alvarez and his promoter Eddie Hearn have repeatedly said they want a rematch with Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) next, which is why it’s strange that Benavidez’s management made an offer.

Benavidez’s promoter Lewkowicz told BOXEO DE COLOMBIA they’ll be fighting David Morrell Jr next. What’s unclear is whether Benavidez and his team were ever seriously interested in fighting Canelo next.

It had already been reported that Benavidez signed a three-fight deal with PBC months ago to fight these three fighters in this order:

1. Caleb Plant – done

2. David Morrell Jr

3. Jermall Charlo

David Morrell Jr (9-0, 8 KOs) will be a tough fight for Benavidez, and it could be far more problematic than a match against Canelo would have been.

Morrell has looked impressive lately, stopping Yamaguchi Falcão in a first round knockout last April and knocking out Aidos Yerbossynuly in the twelfth round last November.

This might be the wrong style for Benavidez, who looked bad in the first half of his recent fight against former IBF super middleweight champion Plant last March. Plant appeared to win five of the first six rounds before gassing out in the second half and losing a twelve round decision.

Morrell has boxing similar to Plant if not better, but far more power and excellent stamina. This could be a mistake on Benavidez’s management’s part to match him against Morrell because he’s got the skills to take advantage of his plodding, face-first style of fighting to light him up and either knock him out or pound out a decision.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Benavidez-Morrell fight happens next because the ‘Mexican Monster’ could get cold feet once he recognizes what he’s up against in this fight.

Benavidez has a lot to lose if he’s beaten by the 25-year-old Morrell in October. If Benavidez gets beaten, he can permanently forget about ever getting the opportunity to fight Canelo because the superstar will use this as an excuse to continue to ignore him.

As thin & emaciated as Benavidez looked for his fight against Plant last March, it’s time that he moves up to 175 because he’s clearly outgrown the 168-lb division at this point in his career.

Draining himself to stay at 168 in hopes of getting a massive payday against Canelo could be fruitless for Benavidez because it’s not happening, and it puts him at risk of getting beaten by more talented fighters like Morrell, who is a natural 168-pounder.