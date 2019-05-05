Canelo, the “Artful Dodger”, beats Daniel Jacobs

The fight between Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs 35-3-0 (29 KO) and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez 52-1-2 (35 KO) at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, was an example of the Sweet Science. That’s not what fans wanted. They would have been much happier with a little less observation and experimentation. To borrow from Charles Dickens, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was the Artful Dodger. He picked the pockts of The Miracle Man with skill and cunning

Fans wondered what happened to the promise Jacobs made of being the bigger, stronger, faster and man?





Daniel’s promise didn’t come with a guarantee. His declaration was diffused when Canelo challenged him. He purposely remained stationary, only to duck and dodge everything thrown at him by The Miracle Man. His display wowed fans, and frustrated Jocabs. He was left with nothing to follow up on. As a result, the bigger man failed to take possession or control of the fight by force.

When the punches were tabulated, the result provided support for what fans already knew, and that was Canelo landed the harder more accurate punches, and at a higher percentage rate. The display he put on was something he has been developing since he was about 15 yrs. old. Now at a young 28, he is a very experienced and skilled technician, one who has managed to avoid the usual deterioration the comes with 55 fights.

Last night was just an ordinary day at the office for him. He came away with a victory in what was billed as his toughest test. Judges scored the fight as follows: Dave Moretti 115-113, Glenn Feldman 116-112, and Steve Weisfeld 115-113.





Canelo was never worried about the outcome. He had all the answers. Everything Jacobs threw at him was blocked, slipped or ducked. Canelo’s counters weren’t automatic, but they came often enough, and with enough force for him to retain control.

At times, Jacobs would open up and threw impressive combinations, but he didn’t get the desired effect, so he seemed to feel he had no other choice than to dance away. What was missing was an effort to be the promised bully, the bigger, stronger man. He failed to impose his size and will. He needed to continue coming forward, and force Canelo back on to his heels, which would hopefully render him unable to counter.

As it turned out, the fight wasn’t much more than a spirited sparring session for Canelo. At the end of 12 rounds, Canelo wasn’t at all marked up. In fact, he wasn’t even breathing hard. He is so comfortable in the ring, not unlike Nicolino “Untouchable” Locche. On the 12th of December, 1968, Locche defeated Paul Takeshi Fuji by technical knockout after Fuji refused to start the 10th round. Fuji wasn’t beat up. Locche wasn’t a power puncher. He scored only 14 ko’s in 136 fights. Fuji quit on his stool out of frustration, because he was totally exhausted trying to connect punches on the “The Untouchable” Locche. Maybe it’s a stretch to compare the two, but one thing is for certain, Locche was a legend in his beloved Argentine, and Canelo is in Mexico.

Canelo holds the IBF, IBO,WBA, and WBC belts in the middle weight division. Demetrius Andrade 27-0-0 (17 KO) holds the WBO belt. He would be another bigger man challenge, as he is 6’1” compared to Canelo’s 5’8”. But, Canelo has demonstrated he knows how to neutralize the size difference.

Canelo wants all the belts, so a matchup between the two would seem to follow; although, Canelo knows the real fight fans want is a third one with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin 38-1-1 (34 KO). He is content to set back and enjoy his latest victory over The Miracle Man, and watch GGG fight Steve Rolls 19-0-0 (10 KO) on 6-8-2019 in Madison Square Garden, NY. GGG has repeatedly voiced his desire to fight Canelo again. He wants revenge for what he, and many fans, feel were bad decisions: a split-decision draw 9-16-2017 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; and a majority decision at T-Mobile, Las Vegas on 9-15-2018. Time presses on, and GGG just turned 37 yrs old on April 8th of this year. As far as he is concerned, the third fight can’t come too soon, as Geoffrey Chaucer said, “Time and Tide wait for no man.”