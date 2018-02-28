Canelo-GGG quotes for LA fan event

Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) and WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) hosted a blockbuster fan event today at Microsoft Square at L.A. LIVE to formally announce their historic, highly anticipated 12-round rematch at T-Mobile Arena on Cinco de Mayo and presented live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at a special time of 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

The world champions and their teams discussed the historic rematch following last September’s controversial draw with both fighters contending they will not allow the rematch to go to the judges’ scorecards.





Here’s what today’s participants had to say at the event:

CANELO ALVAREZ, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight Champion:

“I’ve seen the first fight. I know the changes I must make. That’s going to be the key to victory. It’s about adding more things to the preparation. We’re going to add to the arsenal and add more conditioning, punches and aggression. I need to add more punches and aggression for the victory to be clear. The best way to win this fight is by knockout. It’s not easy, but I can do it.”





GENNADY GOLOVKIN, WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO Middleweight Champion:

“I’ve done my homework. I know what I need to do to win this fight. This fight will be even bigger. After the first fight, I felt good. I felt I won the fight and I was comfortable. I’ve had a lot of time to rest. This fight will be different. I don’t make predictions, but I know I will give a big show.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions:





“I would have really wished for a rematch against Felix Trinidad. I would have loved to have knocked him out in the last three rounds instead of boxing. We don’t always get rematches of this magnitude, so that’s why this fight is special. On May 5, we will get an explosive rematch, and I believe Canelo will knock him out!”

TOM LOEFFLER, Promoter of Gennady “GGG” Golovkin:

“Because of the first fight, both guys are at another level. That was a mega fight that delivered in the ring. However, Canelo seems to be getting at least one scorecard in the big fights. Maybe it’s the red hair, but he’s doing something to impress the judges. That’s why Gennady [Golovkin] and Abel Sanchez will make sure that the victory is clearer in the next fight. We believe GGG won the first fight. He’s going to turn up the pressure. Dr. Abel Sanchez is going to turn up the pressure, and we’ll see you Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas.”

EDDY REYNOSO, Head Trainer of Canelo Alvarez:

“We don’t have to change anything. We’re going to prepare very well as we always do. We have a smart, defensive fighter, so we must throw more punches and be more aggressive. We’re going to make some small changes so that the training camp isn’t so monotonous, but we’re confident in our preparation and our fighter.”

JOSE “CHEPO” REYNOSO, Manager and Trainer of Canelo Alvarez:

“I’m happy the way Canelo fought in the first fight against Golovkin. But I’ll be even happier in the second fight because he’ll be able to fight differently. Golovkin will come forward and do the same thing, but Canelo has more things to show. He’ll also be better accommodated to 160 pounds since the last fight was his first at 160. This time we’ll look for the knockout.”

ABEL SANCHEZ, Head Trainer of Gennady “GGG” Golovkin:

“I hope Canelo [Alvarez] was able to see a transmission specialist for the rematch because in the first fight he was stuck in reverse. All I know is that after the first fight the fans were not booing Gennady Golovkin. The rematch took long to make because Canelo takes long to heal and had long memories of the first fight.”

Canelo vs. GGG 2 is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions. The event will take place Saturday, May 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

