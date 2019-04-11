Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs Face Off shown live in theaters on May 4 in U.S

On May 4, boxing’s biggest star will take one step closer to becoming undisputed champion as Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) defends his WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Titles in a 12-round unification fight against IBF Middleweight World Champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) during the celebratory weekend of Cinco de Mayo. The highly anticipated bout and its co-featured fights will broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to big screen across the nationas “Canelo vs. Jacobs.” A full undercard, featuring David Lemieux vs. John Ryder, will be shown prior to the main event.





Tickets for “Canelo vs Jacobs” can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices now.

The live broadcast of “Canelo vs Jacobs” presented by Fathom Events and Golden Boy is set for Saturday, May 4 beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. MT / 6:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. AK / 4:00 p.m HI. Boxing fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 500 select movie theaters through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Canelo, 28, a native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, became the top man in the sport by giving fans the biggest and most entertaining fights. At 154 pounds, Canelo captured several world titles and defeated the likes of Austin “No Doubt” Trout, Sugar Shane Mosley, Alfredo “El Perro” Angulo, Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara and Liam “Beefy” Smith. Canelo, however, scored his most significant victory at 160 pounds when he defeated Gennady “GGG” Golovkin in their highly anticipated rematch in September 2018 and established himself as the WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion.

In his super middleweight debut, Canelo became a three-division world champion by knocking out Rocky Fielding in three rounds to capture the WBA Super Middleweight World Title in December 2018. Canelo will return to middleweight for this fight as he continues to clean out the 160-pound division.

Jacobs, 31, is a native of Brooklyn, New York and is widely considered one of the best middleweights of this era. Jacobs rose up the middleweight rankings to win the WBA Middleweight World Title against Jarrod Fletcher in 2014 after being away from the sport for 19 months due to a form of bone cancer that he courageously overcame. Jacobs made several successful defenses including a thunderous first-round knockout of Peter Quillin the following year. Although he lost to Gennady Golovkin in a very close fight in 2017, Jacobs returned stronger than ever, defeating former amateur champion and middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko to capture the IBF Middleweight World Championship. Jacobs will look to capture more middleweight hardware in the biggest fight of his career.

“We are proud to partner again with our friends at Golden Boy to bring this unification bout to cinemas nationwide,” said Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO. “Fight fans have loved watching Canelo on big screen and we expect them to really enjoy this battle with Daniel Jacobs.”

For artwork/photos related to “Canelo vs. Jacobs” visit the Fathom Events press site.