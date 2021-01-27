Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim tickets selling fast for February 27th fight

Email WhatsApp 25 Shares

Tickets are reportedly moving well for the WBA/WBC super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez’s title defense against Avni Yildirim for their fight next month on February 27th.

With only a month to go, tickets are moving well for the Canelo – Yildirim fight at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, USA, according to the WBC.

The venue will have 15,000 tickets available for fans to purchase at the 65,000 seat stadium.

It’ll be interesting to see how many fans wind up purchasing tickets for the event. Canelo has sold well in Texas, Las Vegas, and California in the past.

If he can sell out the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, for his fight against the Turkish fighter Yildirim, it would speak volumes.

The Canelo vs. Avni event tickets goes from $55 to $750, which are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

I bet most fans figured this event wouldn’t do well because Yildirim (21-2, 12 KOs) being seen as a fighter with no chance of beating the living legend Canelo, but people are VERY interested in this fight.

It just goes to show you that what fans say on social media about a fight isn’t real life. The people that post about boxing on social media are hardcore fans, and they’re not the ones that decide the success or the failure of an event like Canelo vs. Yildirim.

The turn out of the casuals will show whether Canelo made the right decision in choosing to defend his WBC super-middleweight title against his mandatory Yildirim now or using his popularity to push the fight into 2022.

Canelo, 30, is coming off a big win over WBA super-middleweight champion Callum Smith on December 19th. Alvarez returned from a long 13-month layoff for the fight against the previously unbeaten Smith (27-1, 19 KOs).

In Canelo’s previous fight, he had moved up to 175 and dethroned WBO light-heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev by an 11th round knockout in November 2019.

There were many questions from fans about whether Canelo would be able to perform at full strength with him coming back down to 168, but he silenced his doubters by giving Callum a beating in winning by a wide 12 round decision.

The fight showed that Canelo is still very much a force in the super-middleweight division, beating the #1 guy.

Matchroom Boxing promotion has done an excellent job of stacking the Alvarez vs. Yildirim with compelling fights. As of Wednesday, these are the current undercard fights:

WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo – co-feature

Zhilei Zhang vs. Jerry Forrest

Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes

Marc Casto vs. Lester Brown

Aaron Aponte vs. TBA

WBC 112-lb champion Julio Cesar Martinez could steal the show with his fight against McWilliams Arroyo in the co-feature bout.

Martinez is one of the most exciting fighters in boxing right now, and he’s facing an incredibly talented fighter in #1 WBC Arroyo.



