Canelo Alvarez views Jake Paul as positive for boxing

Canelo Alvarez doesn’t have a negative perception of YouTuber Jake Paul about his boxing matches that he’s been holding against non-boxers.

The Mexican superstar Canelo feels that YouTubers don’t affect the sport of boxing because they bring in a different type of fan that otherwise wouldn’t be watching the sport.

In other words, the fans that Jake Paul and other YouTubers bring in are people that follow them rather than boxing.

But by getting their loyal YouTube fans to watch their fights could, in turn, lead the fans to become dedicated to the sport.

Some boxing fans view Jake Paul and other YouTubers like Logan Paul as circus sideshows, and they feel that it’s turning the sport into a joke.

“The truth is that he (Jake Paul) obviously brings another audience; the boxing audience is different,” said Canelo to ESPN Deportes on the impact YouTubers like Jake have on boxing.

“We bring the boxing audience and personally another audience that may not see much boxing but wants to see Canelo. He [Jake] brings another audience, YouTubers, younger people, and it’s good that people start to get to know boxing on the other hand,” said Canelo.

Jake Paul likely brings in a lot of regular boxing fans, not just his own YouTuber fans. He can actually fight to a degree, and it’s fun to watch him dispatch different guys. Even if Jake’s opposition doesn’t come from a boxing background, it’s still interesting to watch.

Jake’s recent fight against former UFC fighter Ben Askren brought in over 1 million pay-per-view buys on Triller, which shows that he’s someone that must be taken seriously. Canelo hasn’t brought in those types of buys since his fights with Gennady Golovkin.

Even if Canelo were still fighting on pay-per-view, he likely would no longer be bringing in 1 million buys because he’s not attracting a lot of interest in his fights since 2018 due to his decision to face guys the fans aren’t eager to see him fighting.

According to ESPN KNOCKOUT, Canelo doesn’t have a negative view of Jake Paul fighting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Jake hasn’t been speaking about wanting to fight the 35-year-old former WBC middleweight champion Chavez Jr has lost two out of his last three fights.

Chavez Jr is currently scheduled to face 46-year-old former middleweightUFC champion, Anderson Silva on June 10th in a professional fight.

Floyd Mayweather Jr takes the YouTubers seriously enough to have hand-picked Logan Paul as his next opponent for an exhibition match in June. Mayweather is quite good at picking out opponents that will bring in money.

Obviously, Mayweather has noticed the millions of followers Logan has on YouTube and social media and decided it’s a good thing for him to fight him. The only problem is, Logan isn’t the one with boxing talent in the Paul family.

Jake is the guy that can actually fight, but the 44-year-old Mayweather likely wants to make sure he gets through his exhibition match in one piece without taking any punishment.

If Mayweather fought Jake, he could be separated from his senses if he takes a solid shot to the head. The cruiserweight Jake may be a novice in the sport, but power is authentic.

WBA/WBC super middleweight champion Canelo is fighting WBO champ Billy Joe Saunders, next month on May 8th on DAZN at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“I feel happy because we broke the presale record,” said Canelo about the ticket sales for his fight against Billy Joe Saunders on May 8th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“I feel very good, grateful to the people, and I hope they enjoy this fight. I feel happy and motivated.

“I am here for that, to make history, and this for me is very important. It is what motivates me to continue,” said Canelo.