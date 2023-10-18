Canelo Alvarez trading trash talk with Conor McGregor

The faded former UFC star Conor McGregor & Canelo Alvarez have been trading trash talk on social media this week in a sign that they could soon be fighting.

McGregor is talking about stomping Canelo’s knee ligament as if he would agree to fight him in the cage, which will never happen.

Obviously, McGregor knows that because the only way he’s getting a fight with a star like Canelo is in a boxing ring, which will be a total massacre, but it’ll make the Irish fighter a ton of money to go along with his huge fortune he’s already amassed during his career.

Normally, Canelo ignores fighters who trash talk bad about him, but in this case, he’s indulging the 35-year-old McGregor by firing back insults, and fans are already taking note of it.

Canelo wants this fight because if he didn’t, he’d be ignoring McGregor instead of going back & forth with him on social media. He only does that with guys he wants to fight.

If Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) does choose to fight McGregor, it will give him a handy excuse to swerve the winner of next month’s fight between David Benavidez & Demetrius Andrade.

No one can blame Canelo for picking McGregor or one of those two because there’s much more money in a fight with Conor.

Benavidez & Andrade who excellent fighters, but neither of them has the personability or the fan base capable of making a fight against Canelo a monstrous event in the way that McGregor can.

You act like a little kid😂 you have a big mouth and you know how to talk shit well, but when the fight come you always quit hahahahhahahahaha. https://t.co/AGnkhHqXHA — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) October 18, 2023

I just need one hand with you and I don’t need to throw so many punches 🤣 https://t.co/Iq8GQ1nI3L — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) October 17, 2023

Canelo might as well start the negotiations with McGregor because it’s a much bigger fight than if he faces one of these guys next:

Jermall Charlo

Terence Crawford

Demetrius Andrade

Dmitry Bivol

David Benavidez

Those are good fighters, but Canelo will likely lose to most of them, and the money won’t compare to what he’d get fighting McGregor in a gimme fight.

The younger boxing fans likely weren’t around when McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017 and was knocked out in the tenth round in a fight that broke PPV records.

When that fight took place, McGregor was still active in his MMA career at the top of his game and easily the most popular fighter in the UFC. Mayweather was 40, avoiding the killers in boxing, and the most popular.

McGregor’s ability to promote the fight with Canelo will make it a huge event and will help attract a lot of fans from both sports to the contest. It doesn’t matter that it’ll be a horrendous mismatch because look at Tyson Fury. He’s facing an MMA guy with no boxing experience in Francis Ngannou, and that event is expected to bring in a lot of PPV buys.