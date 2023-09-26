Canelo Alvarez ‘Grand Arrival’ quotes, predicts victory over Jermell Charlo

‘King’ Canelo Alvarez made his ‘Grand Arriva’ today in Las Vegas and is predicting a great fight and a victory over challenger JermellCharlothis Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo (59-2-2,39 KOs) assured his fans that he’s “100%” for this fight, and they’re going to see a “different Canelo” from the ones they’ve been watching recently in his last three fights.

Alvarez’s recent performances were hampered due to his fighting with an injured left wrist, and he also had a rib injury in his loss to Dmitry Bivol last year.

He’s going to need to be at his best for him to beat Jermell because this is the top fighter in the 154-lb division, and he’s going to be bringing a lot of talent and speedup with him to the 168-lb division to try and upset Canelo in their fight on ShowtimePPV.

The Canelo-Charlo event will start at 8 p.m. ET, and it goes for $84.99.

“It means a lot. I feel the love & the support of my people, and I just feel proud about representing my country. Thank you, everybody, for supporting me,” said Canelo Alvarez during today’s Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas for his fight against Jermell Charlo on Saturday night.

Canelo & Jermell have both been labeled duckers by fans for avoiding their obvious top contenders for their belts. Jermell fled the 154-lb division instead of sticking around to face his WBO mandatory Tim Tszyu, who had been waiting an entire year for him to return from a broken left hand.

For his part, Canelo has seemingly been swerving David Benavidez & David Morrell Jr. at 168, and fans feel that he’s only focused on taking on the opposition that he’s guaranteed to beat.

“I feel 100% right now. I can say a lot of things, but I want to show you on Saturday,” said Canelo. “I want to show you on Saturday, and you’re going to see different Canelo on Saturday night.”

Canelo will need to be at his best for him to beat Charlo because if he performs like he did in his last three fights, he loses.

“He’s a great fighter. He knows how to work. He’s a strong guy, and he has nothing to lose,” said Canelo about Jermell. “He comes in my weight division and to come for everything.

“He’s a great fighter, but I’ve been in this position for a long time, and I’m ready. It’s going to be a great fight, but I’m going to win,” said Canelo about his prediction for Saturday night against Jermell Charlo.