Canelo Alvarez focused on ending Gennadiy Golovkin’s career on September 17th

Canelo Alvarez is totally focused on ending the career of Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th and less concerned about his rematch with his conqueror Dmitry Bivol, says Eddie Hearn.

Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) has a lot of pent-up animosity towards the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) from the last time they fought in 2018.

At this point, the only thing that will make Canelo, 32, is standing over the knocked-out body of Golovkin, knowing that he’s sent him into retirement on September 17th.

It’s widely believed that Golovkin will retire if he loses the trilogy match with Canelo, so it won’t be a shock if he hangs up his gloves afterward.

At this point, the only way Golovkin’s career goes a little further is if he defeats Canelo and the two meet for a fourth fight. That’s within the realm of possibility because Canelo looked awful in his loss to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) last May.

While Canelo is supposed to be working hard on making improvements from the areas that Bivol exposed, it’s difficult to imagine him accomplishing that. Canelo gassed out early against Bivol, and was throwing mostly single shots, as he has his entire career.

It might not be possible for Canelo to throw combinations due to his cardio problems, which have plagued him from the very start of his career.

“I think he would be gutted if Bivol lost [to Gilberto Ramirez]. It’s not even about belts. He wants to avenge that defeat,” said Eddie Hearn to the DAZN Boxing Show about Canelo Alvarez not wanting Dmitry Bivol to lose his November 5th fight against his WBA mandatory Gilberto Ramirez.

“Honestly, he’s focused on GGG. This fight week is going to be electric because these guys [Canelo and Golovkin] can’t stand each other.

“I’ve never seen Canelo Alvarez train with this kind of intensity before to make a statement after his defeat, but also to end the career of Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th.

“That’s his own words. The only thing he’s interested in is knocking this guy out and finishing his career.

“At the press conference, I was trying to get this back and forward going, and Gennadiy wouldn’t say anything. You read what he says in an interview, and you think, ‘Wow, why didn’t he say that t the presser?’

“I want to make sure at the presser on fight week that everyone says their peace,” said Hearn.