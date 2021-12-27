Can Usyk Repeat His Win Over Joshua?

Hearn Says April “Is Realistic” For the Rematch

Can Oleksandr Usyk repeat his big win over Anthony Joshua? Can Usyk go one better and score the stoppage win this time? Does Joshua retire if he is beaten by Usyk a second time? Is Usyk the best heavyweight in the world right now? It’s “realistic” we will get answers to at least two of these questions in April, as this is when the rematch is being eyed by Eddie Hearn. For a while there was talk of AJ taking step-aside cash, thus allowing rival heavyweight ruler Tyson Fury to fight Usyk, but now, Joshua – who is “obsessed” with getting his revenge – will indeed get it on again with the man who outpointed him on September 25th.

Speaking with IFL TV, Hearn said that although he has received offers from “around the world,” the return fight will likely take place in the UK.

“Obviously not much other than we got to get together and decide a date. April is realistic for that fight and where it’s going to be,” Hearn said. “AJ is the type that fights twice a year, and sometimes we feel like it would be nice to fight three times a year. We’ve had offers from around the world, but I think the UK will stage that fight.”

Usyk, 19-0(13) has shown he is not at all bothered where he fights, with many of his big wins taking place in the other guy’s backyard. As for Joshua fighting twice, or even three times a year, he has not fought twice in the same year since 2019 (when he lost to and then defeated Andy Ruiz), while he has not fought three times in a year since 2016 (when he beat Charles Martin, Dominic Breazeale and Eric Molina).

Is Joshua, 24-2(22) aiming for a big, active 2022? AJ has to get that ultra-essential revenge win over Usyk before he can even think about a second fight in 2022, let alone a third fight. So can Joshua do it, can he come back with an improved game plan and can he impose his strength and power on Usyk? This fight is the single most important fight in Joshua’s career and everything – as in everything – will be on the line.

Some people suggested Joshua should have taken a tune-up fight before going back in with the masterful southpaw with the amazing boxing brain, but AJ will be fighting for his legacy in his very next fight. Usyk may be the favourite to win in the minds of most fans, but Joshua will be motivated like never before in the rematch. Aside from a Fury-Usyk fight, Usyk-Joshua II is arguably the most intriguing, don’t-miss heavyweight fight out there.