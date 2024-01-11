Callum Smith Downplays Beterbiev’s Atypical Findings, Eyes Unified Title Despite Controversy

Callum Smith, the WBC mandatory, has brushed off the atypical VADA test results from unified light heavyweight Artur Beterbiev from his tests last December ahead of their fight this Saturday, January 13th, on ESPN at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City.

Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) says Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) tested positive for an “anabolic steroid” and “growth hormone” on one of the tests. All he knows is that Beterbiev has been cleared to fight, and he’s coming off defeating him to capture his IBF, WBC & WBO 175-lb belts.

Regarding the belief that some people have of the 38-year-old Beterbiev getting old, Smith says he would have beaten the same version of him that stopped Callum Johnson in 2018. Beterbiev was 32 at the time and was stopped by Johnson in the second round.

Atypical Findings, Not Positive Tests

“Came up with an atypical finding in two tests. One was urine with anabolic steroid, and one was growth hormone,” said Callum Smith to Boxing News, talking about Artur Beterbiev’s atypical findings from his VADA tests last December.

“The fights still happening, that’s the main thing. I’m coming here to become a world champion regardless of what’s going on. I’m not a scientist. I’m a fighter. As long as the fights to go ahead, I’m here to do a job.

“I’m coming here to beat him, take his belts and go back home. No, as long as it’s not a failed test, the fight still goes ahead. If that’s the case, there’s no point worrying about it and talking about it. They said the fights still happening. I plan on becoming a two-division world champion this weekend.

Undeterred by Age Concerns

“I’d be a fool to get in there banking on it, and it doesn’t happen,” said Callum when asked if he believes that Beterbiev is slowing down due to age. “He’s looked good so far. In his last fight, he stopped Anthony Yarde, which was a good win.

“No, at the moment, I don’t think he’s showing any signs of age. Regardless of which version shows up, I watched him four or five years ago against Callum Johnson, and I believe I beat that version of Artur Beterbiev. I can’t bank on him aging overnight, but if he does, it’s probably a little bit better for me.

“I feel good, and I feel I’m ready for the best version of Artur Beterbiev, and I believe the best version of me beats him,” said Callum Smith.