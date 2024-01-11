Beterbiev – Smith: Callum Smith Predicting KO Win

Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith came face-to-face today, this just a couple of days before they fight in Quebec, Canada. Engaging in what can only be described as an intense face-to-face, Beterbiev, the reigning and defending WBC/WBO/IBF 175 pound champ, and Smith, the challenger and former WBA super middleweight champ, barely blinked as they stared each other down.

Neither guy flinched and neither man was willing to show any sign of weakness. After the formalities, Smith spoke again with Sky Sports, with the 33 year old again saying he fully believes he will score a KO win over the unbeaten, 38 year old champ on Saturday night.

“I’m a big believer in my own ability,” the 29-1(21) Smith said moments ago. “I know how good I am, I know how good I can be, and providing the best version of me turns up, I believe I beat anyone on the planet. I’ve backed that up a lot of times before. Obviously I had the one slip in my career, but the best version of me knocks the best version of Artur Beterbiev out. I’m doing everything I can in camp to make sure the best version of me turns up.”

The repeated phrase, “the best version of me….” and Smith saying more than once that “if” this turns up on Saturday, might have some Smith supporters worried. Is there a chance Smith may “freeze” when he gets in there with Beterbiev? Is this what happened when Smith lost to Canelo Alvarez, this his only defeat?

There are plenty of questions heading into this fight, certainly.

Beterbiev, 19-0(19) doesn’t do much talking, preferring to express himself in the ring. But though he might not go around saying it or predicting it, you can bet your life Beterbiev will be looking for yet another KO win on Saturday. Can Smith cause the upset? Can Smith end Beterbiev’s quite incredible 100 percent KO ratio?

Will Saturday’s fight go the distance?

Pick: Beterbiev to score a mid-rounds KO in an exciting fight.