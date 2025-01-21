Callum Smith: Age Slowing Beterbiev, Bivol Wins Rematch

Former Artur Beterbiev knockout victim, Callum Smith, is picking Dmitry Bivol to defeat him in their rematch on February 22nd in Riyadh.

Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) destroyed Smith in seven rounds last year on January 13th in a one-sided clash in Quebec City. Callum says he thinks age may have caught up to Beterbiev, who turned 40 today.

He feels that he’s not as “explosive” as he was when he fought him. However, he fails to note that Beterbiev was coming off knee surgery in May 2024 for a reputed meniscus when he fought Bivol last October, and that played a factor in that contest. Taking a difficult fight just five months after knee surgery would have been tough for anyone.

“They’re both very good fighters. I think that showed in the first fight. It was very, very hard to split them. I saw a lot favored Beterbiev and a lot favored Bivol. A draw was probably a fair result,” said Callum Smith to Pro Boxing Fans, talking about the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol clash from October 12th last year. “I don’t know. The second time around, they obviously know each other well. I just don’t know if the time keeps going, it favors Bivol a little bit more. He’s younger, he’s fresher. Beterbiev, we keep saying ‘He can’t keep going on,’ and that last fight was the toughest fight of his career. It would be interesting to see how much that took out of him. “Is he finally going to look his age? I don’t know and it’s going to be another close fight. It’s going to be tough to pick them, but if I have to side with one, I’d have to side with Bivol this time,” said Smith, picking Bivol to defeat Beterbiev in the rematch.

Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) didn’t want to fight after the sixth round and was just trying to avoid getting hit for the last seven rounds while being chased by Beterbiev. That’s why he lost. The rematch will be no different, except that Beterbiev will come earlier, and Bivol will have to fight or run.

Bivol will run because he lacks the power, chin, and temperament to stand and fight. He’s not a fighter; he’s a finesse guy who avoids exchanges. He’s not built for combat.

“It’s hard to say,” said Callum when asked if Beterbiev looked like a changed fighter from the one that had knocked him out in the seventh round on January 13, 2024. “He didn’t look as explosive. Maybe he aged a little bit, but was that how good Bivol was on the night? Bivol was very, very good. He was very sharp, and he probably made him look a little bit old.

“It’s hard to read into either performance because it was a great fight. It was very hard to split them. I just favored Bivol a little bit this time,” said Callum.