Results: Growing Calls for Manny Pacquiao to Hang Up Gloves After Tough Bout with Anpo

Moments ago in Japan on the latest RIZIN card, living legend Manny Pacquiao had a heck of a tough time with his exhibition dance partner, former kickboxer Rukiya Anpo. After three, at times, punishing rounds – punishing for Pacquiao mostly – the bout was declared a draw.

As per the exhibition rules, if there was no stoppage the fight would be declared all-even. This proved to be lucky for Manny, for if the bout had been scored the 45 year old icon would surely have lost.

It was indeed tough to watch at times, with Pacquiao getting tagged again and again by Anpo, the tallest man Pac-Man has ever shared a ring with at 6ft. Pacquiao couldn’t find his range, and he was picked off, sometimes by what appeared to be full-blooded shots to the head and body.

Pac-Man had his moments, flashes really, but he looked a faded force compared to what he once was. As fans have posted on social media, ‘Father Time remains unbeaten.’

Pacquiao, who was – and maybe still is – seriously thinking about coming back for real later this year, to challenge current welterweight titlist Mario Barrios, was hit plenty today.

Okay, maybe the sheer size of Anpo had a lot to do with how bad Pacquiao looked, but almost all fans who tuned in are sure: Manny should NOT come back to fight Barrios or anyone else.

After today’s, shall we say, entertaining if not really edifying spectacle, Ryan Garcia got into the ring. Currently banned from boxing in the US, Garcia is keen to make an appearance on a RIZIN card in Japan, and after today’s main event, “KingRy” said he would fight either Anpo or Pacquiao in December. No, we don’t want to see either fight, or exhibition, but this sure doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

But getting back to the great Manny Pacquiao – who was somehow smiling if slightly swollen up after his three grueling and frustrating rounds with Anpo – it really is time to call it a day. The pleas for Manny to hang ’em up are now everywhere.