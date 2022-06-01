Butterbean To Return to The Ring Next Year: “I’m Gonna Fight One Last Fight”

It turns out we may not have seen the last of cult boxing hero Eric Esch, AKA Butterbean. The 56-year-old man-mountain last fought back in 2013, yet The Bean says he is coming back, “for one last fight” next year. Taking to social media, Butterbean says he has dropped a ton of weight, so much so that he is “at fight weight” already. Butterbean says he has a podcast coming out with more info on his planned ring return.

“I’m working with DKP (Diamond Dallas Page) to get up walking and running around again and I’m feeling in the best shape I ever have,” Butterbean wrote. “I’m at fight weight. You’ll have to listen to my podcast coming up to find out exactly how much weight I’ve lost, but I haven’t weighed this in over 20 years. The big announcement is I’m gonna fight one last fight. It’s gonna be one year from now. Jake Paul, if you’re ready, I’m here for you, my friend. Let’s get it on, me and you, Jake Paul.”

I can hear the groans now.

Butterbean had a big following back in the day, and though his act wasn’t to everyone’s taste, The Bean could fight, and he could whack. But now, at age 56? It seems like everyone’s coming back just lately – what with Mike Tyson, Roy Jones and Evander Holyfield having fought in exhibition bouts, and with Marco Antonio Barrera and Ricky Hatton set to do likewise in July.

But Butterbean appears to be referring to a real fight for his return. Can you stand more Butterbean action? Will you watch if Butterbean does fight Jake Paul? Just about now, plenty of fighters seem to be inclined to join the party while pretty much saying to heck with the sport’s reputation.

For the record, Butterbean, “The King of the Four-Rounders,” is currently 77-10-4(58) and he lost his last three fights, the last one via corner retirement. On a scale of 1 to 10, how shocking would a Butterbean comeback be?